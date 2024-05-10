ESPN names first-round pick a best fit with the Vikings

The Minnesota Vikings drafted two players needed for the franchise to take the next step. Both appear to be heading into the correct spot for their talents. Edge rusher Dallas Turner is a good fit for a Brian Flores-led defense, and Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy should excel in Kevin O’Connell’s offensive scheme.

ESPN’s Matt Bowen wrote an article about which players are the best fit for their new NFL team. Bowen included McCarthy on his list.

In Kevin O’Connell’s system, McCarthy will be set up to throw with consistent rhythm on defined concepts, especially to the middle of the field. He completed 75.3% of his passes on throws inside the numbers last season at Michigan, including 15 touchdowns and three interceptions. McCarthy can heat up his pass velocity to drive the ball, attacking tight windows off layered reads — especially with play-action elements rolled in. No NFL team used play-action more than the Vikings in 2023 (30.6% of dropbacks). As a passer, McCarthy can target all three levels of the field — short, medium and deep — and he can create outside of structure when necessary. But it’s the core passing/play-action concepts in O’Connell’s offense that really make this fit work. And if McCarthy wins the No. 1 job over Sam Darnold in camp, he will be throwing the ball to a talented group of pass-catchers, led by top-tier wide receiver Justin Jefferson.

It’s great to hear McCarthy can make all three level throws heading into his rookie campaign. If you watch his Michigan tape, it’s evident, but with Michigan’s commitment to the run, some analysts weren’t sure of it heading into the draft. Either way, the Vikings selected McCarthy because they believed in his talents and believed he was the next face of the franchise.

