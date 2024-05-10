ESPN names Dillon Gabriel as Ducks top newcomer

Although the Oregon Ducks are bringing back many key players from the 2023 team, we’ll also see several new faces when the Ducks hit the field in late August, thanks to a busy offseason.

In the era of the transfer portal, offseason remodels are now the norm for the top college football programs, a category Oregon sits in comfortably. In most preseason polls, the Ducks hover from No. 2-5 in the national rankings.

Earlier this month, Billy Tucker and other ESPN staff writers published an article picking the best newcomer for each team in the preseason top-25, transfer or recruit. Unsurprisingly, Dillon Gabriel was the choice for Oregon. Here’s what they had to say about the Ducks new quarterback:

“Gabriel is perfect for Oregon’s up-tempo offense. His experience and productivity make him the ideal bridge player to guide the Ducks through their first Big Ten season while continuing to prep Dante Moore, a former five-star recruit and UCLA transfer. This is the best collection of offensive and defensive weapons Gabriel has ever had at his disposal. Expect a big year from the Ducks with Gabriel at the forefront.” – Billy Tucker

Tucker mentions Gabriel’s compatibility with Oregon’s up-tempo offense, but there’s a chance Gabriel is able to kick Will Stein’s offense into gear it hasn’t seen this season. Nix was a mobile QB who wasn’t afraid to run, but Gabriel is as shifty as it gets, and he likes to keep it exciting. It’s impossible to say how things will work out, but get ready for consistent highlights from the Ducks QB.

There are a lot of unknowns going into the 2024 season, but perhaps the biggest one is how far Gabriel can take the Ducks. Quarterback is the most important position in football, and although we’ve seen Gabriel perform at a high level for several seasons, he’s replacing Bo Nix, a top-15 pick and one of the best Oregon QBs ever. Oregon has national championship aspirations this year, and much of the Ducks’ destiny lies in Gabriel’s hands.

