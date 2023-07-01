ESPN names different Georgia football commit as No. 1 2024 recruit

Five-star defensive back Ellis Robinson IV committed to the Georgia Bulldogs back in Feb. 2023. Now, Robinson IV is considered the top recruit in the country, per ESPN’s recruiting rankings.

The class of 2024 cornerback is ranked as a five-star recruit and is the rising senior class’s top-ranked player at his position. Robinson IV surpassed fellow Georgia commit quarterback Dylan Raiola to become ESPN’s top ranked recruit.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Who is Ellis Robinson IV? The elite cornerback prospect plays high school football for one of the best high school programs in the country, IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida. Georgia has several players on its roster that are from IMG Academy, including former five-star cornerback Daylen Everette.

The 6-foot-1, 175-pound defensive back is being heavily recruited by other top college football programs. Robinson IV visited Georgia, Miami, and Alabama in June. Nick Saban and Alabama are making a strong push to flip Robinson IV.

Here is a look at Robinson’s recent official visit to Georgia. He visited Alabama the following weekend.

The IMG Academy star has numerous scholarship offers. Robinson played for New Rochelle Iona Prep in New York before joining IMG Academy.

Advertisement

Kirby Smart and Georgia currently hold commitments from nine of ESPN’s top 75 recruits.

More!

Twitter reacts: 4-star OT Michael Uini commits to Georgia football 4-star OT Ethan Calloway makes commitment UGA, CFB community rallies around David Pollack after ESPN layoff Huge OT Michael Uini commits to UGA football Decision date approaching for 4-star OT Marques Easley

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire