ESPN names crucial non-QB position group that will define Iowa Hawkeyes’ success

Make no mistake about it, Cade McNamara will be the straw that stirs the drink for the Iowa Hawkeyes and their offensive success next season. He is coming in to lead an offense that needs drastic improvement and there are signs pointing upward.

As much of an improvement as McNamara may be, one man can’t do it on his own. It takes a team and others must step up when their numbers are called. That is why ESPN has named the Hawkeyes’ wide receivers as a position group that will define the Hawkeyes’ success in 2023.

Incoming quarterback Cade McNamara is going to need some targets on the outside as he makes the transition from Michigan to Iowa. The presence of his former Wolverines teammate, tight end Erick All, helps, as does that of tight end Luke Lachey, who caught 28 passes for 398 yards and four touchdowns for the Hawkeyes last season. But the decisions Keagan Johnson and Arland Bruce IV made to transfer out of the program limit some of the experience Iowa will have coming back. Sophomore Diante Vines (10 catches for 94 yards in 2022) and freshman Brody Brecht (nine receptions for 87 yards in 2022) are the team’s two leading receivers. Three-star wide receivers Dayton Howard, Alex Mota and Jarriett Buie are all part of Iowa’s 2023 recruiting class. Things can only get better for an offense that averaged 156.7 passing yards (123rd nationally) while averaging 17.7 points a game (123rd) in 2022. –

Iowa does not have a ton of experience back in the receiver room. They will also be pairing up with a new quarterback for the first time. That makes upcoming spring practices absolutely critical in developing timing and chemistry.

Another wide receiver Iowa welcomes in is Seth Anderson, a transfer from Charleston Southern. Anderson was the Big South Offensive Player of the Year with 42 receptions, 628 yards, and seven touchdowns. He can be expected to step up for the Hawkeyes’ passing game.

Story continues

Time will tell how the wide receiver group handles the pressure, but should the Hawkeyes find some production from this group, they should have a great chance for sustained success throughout the 2023 season.

More!

How will three NCAA football rule changes impact the Iowa Hawkeyes? Iowa Hawkeyes' unsung hero, Kaevon Merriweather, locks in NFL future with strong NFL Combine performance Iowa Hawkeyes' Riley Moss puts the NFL on notice with a stellar NFL Combine Iowa's Jack Campbell gets choked up at NFL combine reflecting on Kirk Ferentz CBS Sports tabs Lukas Van Ness as day one NFL Combine star

Contact/Follow us @HawkeyesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Iowa news, notes, and opinions.

Follow Riley on Twitter: @rileydonald7

Story originally appeared on Hawkeyes Wire