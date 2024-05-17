ESPN names breakout player for Georgia football

With under 100 days remaining until the kickoff of the college football season, ESPN’s Paolo Uggetti named 10 breakout players to watch this season. Georgia linebacker Raylen Wilson is ranked second on the list only behind Tennessee’s Nico Iamaleava. Wilson was named as an SEC All-Freshman linebacker a year ago.

Wilson, listed at 6-foot-1, 225 pounds, is a former five-star prospect from the class of 2023. He recorded 15 tackles and half a sack a year ago playing in 12 games for the Bulldogs. Wilson’s campaign was hampered by a knee injury suffered prior to the season. Wilson has garnered a great deal of praise from both players and coaches this spring.

Wilson is currently competing for playing time with returning starters Smael Mondon and C.J. Allen at the inside linebacker position. “Wilson looks like the next great linebacker for the Bulldogs,” said Uggetti. He also points out that the transfer of Jamon Dumas-Johnson to Kentucky, “Should further open up an opportunity for Wilson to become yet another household name.”

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire