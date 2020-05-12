ESPN names Bears' Mitch Trubisky as one of 2020 NFL offseason's 'losers'

It's been a tough few months for Mitch Trubisky.

The Bears opened his job up for competition, declined the 5th year option on his contract, and traded for Nick Foles – guaranteeing him quite a bit of money in the process. It's hard to argue many people have had a worse offseason than Trubisky, and he unsurprisingly made an appearance in a piece addressing 2020 offseason 'winners' and 'losers' from ESPN's Bill Barnwell:

They have spent years trying to surround Trubisky with talent to confirm their belief that he was a franchise quarterback in the making. Now he has to overcome their skepticism and the odds.

Barnwell points the less-than-illustrious history of quarterbacks who didn't get their 5th year options picked up as an ominous sign of Trubisky's future, but notes Kyle Fuller's similar situation as a source of potential inspiration and motivation. You can find the entire write up right here – though you've been warned: immediately under Trubisky's write-up is one about how Jordan Howard was a winner. Have a stress ball near by.

