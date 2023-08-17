ESPN names 6 Georgia Bulldogs as top 100 players

No other college football program has more players in the ESPN top 100 college football players than the Georgia Bulldogs. Georgia returns a lot of talent after winning back-to-back national championships.

Georgia has four defenders in the top 100 including one player at every level of the defense. The Dawgs’ defense should be elite once again in 2023.

Interestingly, ESPN left off Georgia safety Javon Bullard from the top 100 players list. Bullard should be included on the list. He is projected to be a first round pick in the 2024 NFL draft and is coming off an incredible performance in the College Football Playoff.

Who are the six Georgia Bulldogs and where are they ranked in ESPN’s top 100?

42. center Sedrick Van Pran

Class: senior



Van Pran is ESPN’s No. 5 offensive lineman in the rankings. He is the leader of Georgia’s offensive line and has a ton of experience.

ESPN writes why Van Pran is the No. 42 player in the nation:

By all accounts, the 6-4, 310-pound senior should be in the NFL right now. He allowed only one sack the past two seasons, so he has already proven himself.

Why Van Pran is ranked too low:

Sedrick Van Pran is ranked too low because he is an offensive lineman. Offensive linemen never get the love the deserve on lists like this. The highest rated offensive linemen on ESPN’s list is No. 11.

A dozen quarterbacks are ranked ahead of Van Pran, but most of those quarterbacks would not play well under pressure, which is what Van Pran prevents.

2022 stats: started 15 games



41. linebacker Smael Mondon

Class: junior

Smael Mondon is a speedy, disruptive linebacker and should be even better in 2023. Mondon enters the season with more experience. He and linebacker Jamon Dumas-Johnson are one of the best linebacker duos in the nation.

ESPN writes why Mondon is the No. 41 player in the nation:

Despite missing two games, Mondon led the team with 76 total stops last season, not to mention his 23 quarterback hurries.

Why Mondon is ranked too high:

Mondon is a great player, but we think he is a little too high on this list. We feel that there are a few more proven players than Mondon. However, we wouldn’t be surprised if he lives up to the hype this season.

2022 stats: 76 total tackles, one sack, and one interception



40. safety Malaki Starks

Class: sophomore



Starks, a former five-star recruit, is ESPN’s top ranked safety. He was outstanding as a true freshman and made his name known in the season opener against Oregon with a spectacular interception.

ESPN writes why Starks is the No. 40 player in the nation:

Last season as a freshman, Starks led all Georgia defenders with 847 snaps played and finished third on the team with 68 total tackles while starting in all 15 games. His speed and versatility make him a perfect fit in Kirby Smart’s system.

Why Starks is ranked too low:

ESPN’s list involves some projection, so they should be more confident in Starks’ potential. Starks should be even better in 2023 and that is scary for SEC offenses. Once again, there are too many quarterbacks ranked ahead of a non-quarterback.

2022 stats: 69 tackles and two interceptions



24. linebacker Jamon Dumas-Johnson

Class: junior

Jamon Dumas-Johnson is a first-team All-SEC selection. He is another Georgia linebacker with sideline-to-sideline speed.

ESPN writes why Dumas-Johnson is the No. 24 player in the nation:

When you’re a Butkus Award finalist during your first full season as a starter, you’re something special.

Why Dumas-Johnson is ranked just right:

Dumas-Johnson could finish the season as the nation’s top linebacker. He’s that talented. We feel that he is properly ranked as the No. 3 linebacker in the nation behind Clemson’s Jeremiah Trotter Jr. and LSU’s Harold Perkins Jr.

2022 stats: 70 tackles and four sacks



10. pass rusher Mykel Williams

Class: sophomore

Mykel Williams is the best pass rusher on Georgia’s defensive line. Big things are expected of Williams, who is a preseason first-team All-SEC selection, in 2023.

ESPN writes why Williams is the No. 10 player in the nation:

He tied Jalen Carter with a team-leading 31 quarterback hurries and played especially well in the College Football Playoff.

Why Mykel Williams is ranked too high:

Williams has all the talent in the world and could live up to this lofty ranking, but he missed time late in the spring and had foot surgery ahead of fall camp. Williams deserves to be ranked behind a few more well proven players, like Alabama’s Dallas Turner, but is certainly an elite player with All-American talent.

2022 stats: 4.5 sacks and 28 total tackles



2. Tight end Brock Bowers

Class: junior

Bowers is ranked behind USC Trojans quarterback Caleb Williams. Williams is the defending Heisman winner.

ESPN writes why Bowers is the No. 2 player in the nation:

He catches everything thrown his way, blocks with the same efficiency and runs like a running back both after the catch and when he’s taking a handoff.

Why Brock Bowers is ranked just right:

Bowers may be the best college football tight end of all-time, but Caleb Williams is a generational quarterback talent that can make all the throws. Nobody else should be ranked over Bowers.

2022 stats: 63 receptions, 942 receiving yards, and 10 total touchdowns



