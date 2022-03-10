ESPN names 5 teams ‘in the mix’ for Bills QB Mitchell Trubisky

It’s looking more and more likely that Mitchell Trubisky is spending his final few days as the backup quarterback for the Buffalo Bills.

The Bills have long said they believe Trubisky would be one-and-done as Josh Allen’s backup in Buffalo. Not only do they think he’s worthy of being a starter, the Bills think he will have plenty of options.

Furthering that belief was the former world-wide leader.

ESPN NFL insider Dan Graziano put together a roundup piece following the 2022 combine last week. in it, there was some “buzz” regarding Trubisky and five teams who were “believed to be in the mix” for the QB.

As it turns out, all five could provide Trubisky with a better route to starting than the Bills.

Those teams were the Pittsburgh Steelers, Washington Commanders, New York Giants, Carolina Panthers and Denver Broncos.

Here’s Graziano’s update, which mentioned a potential big pay day for Truibsky as well:

Mitchell Trubisky: Teams are openly discussing whether Trubisky gets $10 million or more annually on a new deal. That his name is a hot one is not manufactured. It’s real. His career reset in Buffalo went very well, and teams that will look to draft a quarterback could sign Trubisky to start this year. A Trubisky pairing with a first-round quarterback such as Malik Willis wouldn’t shock a few teams. The Panthers, Steelers, Commanders, Giants and potential Broncos are believed to be in the mix here.

To differing degrees, each of these teams can offer Trubisky a better chance than the Bills can at starting.

Buffalo has Allen, it’s not happening.

The Giants (Daniel Jones) and Panthers (Sam Darnold) are clubs that could give Trubisky a message of… not knowing how well their current starter will be next year. Trubisky could get a shot.

The Steelers, Commanders and Broncos are looking bleak from top-to-bottom under center.

In terms of finding a Trubisky replacement, keep these teams in mind even before taking that path.

Buffalo general manager Brandon Beane did note the Bills would welcome Trubisky back in 2022 if he does not sign elsewhere.

It sounds like Bills could wait until Trubisky officially signs on the dotted line with another team before finding a new QB2.

The Bills will certainly be fine with this whole Trubisky thing, regardless.

Sure, finding a backup could be a pain–but life is a lot better with a franchise quarterback.

