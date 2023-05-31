ESPN has multiple thoughts on Notre Dame vs. Ohio State’s marquee matchup

When Ohio State travels to South Bend to take on Notre Dame, it will be one of the most anticipated games of the college football season.

Two top-tier programs with college football playoff implications hanging in the balance. The Buckeyes won the first game of the home-home series last seasons, 21-10.

Both teams will have new starters at quarterback, the most important position on the field. Unlike last season, both squads will have a few games under their belts to iron out some issues, instead of trying to fix problem on the fly in an opener.

ESPN took a look at some of the biggest storylines during September and obviously the battle with the Irish and Buckeyes made the list. There were also some other parts of the game that they touched on. Find out below what ESPN thinks about Notre Dame hosting Ohio State and my take on their assessment.

One of the most intriguing September games

What ESPN said

“By the time Ohio State touches down at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend, Indiana, for the first time since 1996, whoever wins the QB competition between Kyle McCord and Devin Brown to succeed C.J. Stroud will have had a road trip to the Indiana Hoosiers under their belt. But Marcus Freeman’s team will offer a stiffer test, especially with Wake Forest import Sam Hartman under center,” wrote Blake Baumgartner.

A tough test indeed

Nov 7, 2020; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Fireworks explode over Notre Dame Stadium before kickoff of the game between the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and the Clemson Tigers. Notre Dame defeated Clemson 47-40 in two overtimes. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

My take

Baumgartner states the obvious, the quarterback matchup but he fails to mention about issues around them. Ohio State will be replacing three starters along their offensive line, Notre Dame will be missing their best pass rusher from last year in Isaiah Foskey. The Irish will be breaking in a new offensive scheme, while the Buckeyes will be working on their defense after faltering late in the year. Home field will play a big part and the night atmosphere in South Bend should be electric.

The winner will have an advantage in making the College Football Playoff

What ESPN said

“For Ohio State last season, the Fighting Irish finished as a top-25 team, bolstering the Buckeyes’ final resume and helping Ohio State compensate for not winning the Big Ten East division. The same scenario could unfold this year, with Ohio State and Notre Dame on Sept. 23. The winner of that game will earn instant credibility among CFP committee members, while the loser will be under tremendous pressure for the rest of the season,” said Heather Dinich.

Dinich is not wrong

College Football Playoff trophy

My take

Although early, a loss for either team won’t knock them completely out of the CFP consideration. A win will certainly boost their standings and give that team a marquee win. The Irish, if they lose, will have two other chances the impress the committee when the host USC and travel to Clemson. The Buckeyes will do the same with Penn State and Michigan. Whoever wins will have a distinct advantage when it comes to making the playoff.

