ESPN: MSU basketball becomes ‘lock’ for NCAA Tournament with win over Nebraska

In the eyes of John Gasaway of ESPN, Michigan State basketball is now officially a lock for the NCAA Tournament.

The Spartans overcame a double-digit halftime deficit in a massive comeback win over Nebraska on Tuesday night. That win improved the Spartans to 18-11 overall this year and have moved them into a “lock” position for the NCAA Tournament in ESPN’s updated bubble watch post.

Michigan State is one of 29 teams nationally and one of five from the Big Ten that are considered locks for the NCAA Tournament. The four other Big Ten teams listed as locks are Purdue, Indiana, Northwestern and Maryland.

Iowa, Illinois and Rutgers are listed as “should be in”, and Michigan and Wisconsin are slated in the “work to do” segment.

