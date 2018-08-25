ESPN Moving Morning Host Michelle Beadle To NBA Post-Game Show

Days after saying she wouldn’t be watching college or pro football this fall for the second year, ESPN has shifted host Michelle Beadle off its low-rated and football-centric Get Up! morning program.

Beadle will instead host a new post-game show following NBA games on the network called NBA After The Buzzer, which will air after the regular Wednesday and Friday doubleheaders on ESPN.

Beadle spoke out on Get Up! about her disdain for football in the wake of Ohio State’s decision to suspend coach Urban Meyer for three games for not reporting a domestic violence incident involving an assistant coach. Beadle said that football has “marginalized women.”

Her last morning show will be Wednesday. Along with the Beadle move, Get Up! is being pared to two hours from its current three. Host Mike Greenberg will continue with the program along with a rotating cast of guest contributors.

Beadle recently extended her contract with ESPN. She also hosts NBA Countdown and will host ESPN’s NBA studio coverage on Christmas Day, the playoffs and finals.

“We are extremely excited to launch ESPN’s first-ever NBA postgame show,” said a statement from Conner Schell, ESPN’s vice president of content. “We’re doubling down on our NBA studio content at a time when the NBA is red-hot and fan interest continues to surge, and we are doing it with Michelle, as she is so important to our coverage.”

Related stories

Friday Ratings: NFL, Big3 And 'American Ninja Warriors' Lead Solid Sports Parade

Pre-season NFL Puts Fox On Top; 'Big Brother', 'Big Bang Theory' Top Non-Sports Fare

SAG-AFTRA Leaflets Non-Union NBA Commercial In Venice Beach