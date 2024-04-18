ESPN mock suggests Cowboys-Chiefs swap of 1st-round draft picks

The Dallas Cowboys are in the unenviable position of having several holes in need of filling and not many arrows in the quiver. After trading their fourth-round pick to the San Francisco 49ers for backup quarterback Trey Lance, Dallas is set to go over 80 selections between their third and fifth round slots.

Most Cowboys fans see this as a reason, an imperative really, to bail on either their first or second rounder in order to acquire another third or fourth round pick.

In a new mock scenario, ESPN’s Bill Barnwell has envisioned fair compensation for all 32 first round picks, and for the Cowboys, he plots out moving down in a trade with the Kansas City Chiefs. He goes further though, also laying the ground work for a scenario where the Cowboys trade up in the first round, too.

