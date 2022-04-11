ESPN’s new mock projects all nine Falcons draft picks

We’ve reached that point in the offseason where free agency has quieted down and the entire league is locked in on the NFL draft. Despite being just a couple weeks away, though, there seems to be very little consensus as to what’s going to happen in the top five.

ESPN’s Jordan Reid released a full seven-round mock with all 262 picks in this year’s draft. So, which players did the Atlanta Falcons select in Reid’s new mock?

Let’s take a look at the team’s projected nine-player draft class.

Round 1 (No. 8): S Kyle Hamilton - Notre Dame

Round 2 (No. 43): DL DeMarvin Leal - Texas A&M

Round 2 (No. 58): OL Jamaree Salyer - Georgia

Round 3 (No. 74): WR Calvin Austin III - Memphis

Round 3 (No. 82): RB Isaiah Spiller - Texas A&M

Falcons remaining picks (rounds 4-7)

R4 (114): EDGE Christopher Allen – Alabama

R5 (151) : EDGE Michael Clemons – Texas A&M

R6 (190): WR Dontario Drummond – Ole Miss

R6 (213) DB Kalon Barnes – Baylor

Analysis

Kyle Hamilton of Notre Dame hasn’t been a popular projection for the Falcons, but that’s because most mocks have him going before pick No. 8. If general manager Terry Fontenot sees Hamilton on the board when Atlanta is on the clock, it’s hard to imagine the team passing on the game-changing safety.

As for the Falcons’ two second-round picks, both Leal and Salyer would fill needs along the offensive and defensive lines. However, the team waits until round three to take a wide receiver, and passes on taking a quarterback completely.

Overall, the Falcons would undeniably be in better shape on defense with Reid’s mock, but they would still have question marks at major positions on offense, including quarterback, wide receiver and tight end.

