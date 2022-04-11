ESPN’s new mock projects all nine Falcons draft picks
We’ve reached that point in the offseason where free agency has quieted down and the entire league is locked in on the NFL draft. Despite being just a couple weeks away, though, there seems to be very little consensus as to what’s going to happen in the top five.
ESPN’s Jordan Reid released a full seven-round mock with all 262 picks in this year’s draft. So, which players did the Atlanta Falcons select in Reid’s new mock?
Let’s take a look at the team’s projected nine-player draft class.
Round 1 (No. 8): S Kyle Hamilton - Notre Dame
(AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
“The Falcons need talent at nearly every position across the board,” writes Reid. “General manager Terry Fontenot could focus instead on taking the best prospect available. The 6-foot-4, 220-pound Hamilton brings a tremendous skill set to the defensive backfield. He can be a playmaker and tone-setter for Atlanta.”
Round 2 (No. 43): DL DeMarvin Leal - Texas A&M
Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
“Leal’s skill set and inside-out versatility make him an ideal fit in Dean Pees’ 3-4 defensive front. The Falcons must get bigger bodies along the D-line.”
Round 2 (No. 58): OL Jamaree Salyer - Georgia
Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports
“Salyer is a solid option who has played all five positions up front. For a team simply trying to add talent, he could be a plug-and-play option at any interior spot.”
Round 3 (No. 74): WR Calvin Austin III - Memphis
(AP Photo/Butch Dill)
“There’s a strong case to be made that wide receiver is the Falcons’ No. 1 hole. Austin is only 5-foot-8, but he brings a vertical dynamic and speed that few can match on the field. He ran a 4.32 40 at the combine.”
Round 3 (No. 82): RB Isaiah Spiller - Texas A&M
Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports
“With Cordarrelle Patterson re-signing with the team on a one-year deal, the Falcons could still be in search of a younger, cost-controlled option. Spiller would be a great value pick at this point in the draft.”
Falcons remaining picks (rounds 4-7)
(AP Photo/Jason DeCrow)
R4 (114): EDGE Christopher Allen – Alabama
R5 (151): EDGE Michael Clemons – Texas A&M
R6 (190): WR Dontario Drummond – Ole Miss
R6 (213) DB Kalon Barnes – Baylor
Analysis
Kyle Hamilton of Notre Dame hasn’t been a popular projection for the Falcons, but that’s because most mocks have him going before pick No. 8. If general manager Terry Fontenot sees Hamilton on the board when Atlanta is on the clock, it’s hard to imagine the team passing on the game-changing safety.
As for the Falcons’ two second-round picks, both Leal and Salyer would fill needs along the offensive and defensive lines. However, the team waits until round three to take a wide receiver, and passes on taking a quarterback completely.
Overall, the Falcons would undeniably be in better shape on defense with Reid’s mock, but they would still have question marks at major positions on offense, including quarterback, wide receiver and tight end.
