ESPN’s new mock has Falcons drafting USC WR at No. 8

The Atlanta Falcons need help pretty much everywhere and have nearly 30 players hitting free agency this offseason. Some fans want to see the Falcons address their defense, but the more sensible option in round one could be to go the skill position route and bolster an already depleted wide receiver group.

In today’s NFL, teams can get away with having an average defense as long as the offense has enough firepower to make up for it. ESPN’s Todd McShay unveiled his first post-Super Bowl mock draft and he has the Falcons landing WR Drake London from USC.

London is a big-bodied wideout who’s being projected as a top-10 talent by many draft analysts.

“London, meanwhile, was on his way to a massive campaign for USC before breaking his right ankle in October,” writes McShay. “He’s a 6-foot-5 target who has the body control and contact balance to make plays over the middle, the speed to produce vertically and the instincts to create against different defensive looks.”



Currently, the Falcons only have Calvin Ridley and Frank Darby on the roster, and the uncertainty surrounding Ridley’s future makes the position a top priority. Not to mention, Cordarrelle Patterson, who has long wanted to return to the Falcons in 2022, has since changed his tune and looks to be set to hit the open market.

London is a different type of receiver than Ridley. However, if London proves to be an effective X receiver, then finding a receiver better suited to replace Ridley as the Y or Z spot is much easier.

This all depends on what happens with Ridley, though. Team owner Arthur Blank has stated that he wishes to see the young receiver stay with the Falcons, but only if Calvin wishes to do so.

