ESPN mock draft projects Michael Porter, Jr. to fall to Wizards

ESPN held a televised mock draft on Tuesday night and the results, as hypothetical as they are, may excite some Wizards fans.

They got all the way to the 15th pick, where the Wizards are selecting, and had Michael Porter, Jr. of Missouri go to Washington. That would be quite the surprise, as Porter would be a slam dunk top-five pick if it weren't for injuries.

Porter has a back problem that sidelined for almost all of his only season at Missouri. As Adrian Wonjarowski and Seth Greenberg described on ESPN, those concerns may be enough to have him fall in the draft.

Wojnarowski: "It's legitimate to put him this far down because I don't think there's a player in this draft with this many questions around him."

Greenberg: "He's an if in a lot of ways... I think there's a bit of a hitch in his shot right now. That could be the back surgery."

If Porter fell to the Wizards, it would present an interesting decision. He has tons of potential and could be a perennial All-Star someday as a 6-foot-11 forward with skills like a guard. On the other hand, his injury could make him a long-term project and this team is built to win now.

Here is the video of Porter's selection by ESPN (starts at 5:06):

