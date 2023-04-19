New ESPN mock has Bucs going EDGE in first round, OT in second

The time for talking is almost over as the NFL draft approaches, but it isn’t quite time to be done with mock drafts just yet.

Two of ESPN’s notable draft analysts, Mel Kiper and Todd McShay, did a three-round mock while trading off each pick. Naturally, the pair went through all three of the Bucs’ first picks on Day 1 and Day 2, and the two took a more defensive-minded slant to the draft than perhaps some other mocks have done in the past.

Here are the three players they picked below:

Pick No. 19 (Round 1): EDGE Lukas Van Ness, Iowa

Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

“I’m not quite as high on Van Ness as you, Todd — he is outside my top 25 overall — but NFL teams reach for edge rushers, and we haven’t had one in a while. I wouldn’t be surprised if Van Ness landed in the top 12. In Tampa Bay, he’d play end in the Bucs’ 3-4 defense.” – Mel Kiper

Pick No. 50 (Round 2): OT Dawand Jones, Ohio State

USA TODAY Network

At 6-foot-8 and 374 pounds, Jones is massive and could be the answer opposite Tristan Wirfs on an offensive line that needs support. The Bucs cut Donovan Smith and no longer have Tom Brady getting the ball out quickly. If Tampa Bay doesn’t go tackle in Round 1, it will likely take the best one on the board here in Round 2.” – Todd McShay

Pick No. 82 (Round 3): S Sydney Brown, Illinois

Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports

“I loved the Bucs’ Antoine Winfield Jr. pick on Day 2 in 2020, and I’m looking at a similar player here late on Day 2 three years thereafter to line up next to him. With really good instincts and quicks, Brown is a ball magnet who can make plays against the run and the pass.” – Todd McShay

Story originally appeared on Buccaneers Wire