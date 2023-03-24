ESPN has mixed reactions to Patriots signing JuJu Smith-Schuster

The New England Patriots’ signing of wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster continues to be a very polarizing one. Some fans are happy with the signing, while others wish New England focused on getting a higher-quality player.

ESPN had mixed reactions to the signing as well. Smith-Schuster is coming off a year with the Kansas City Chiefs that saw him record 78 catches for 933 yards and three touchdowns. Now, he will look to bring that same type of production to a New England offense that needs a significant boost at wide receiver.

NFL draft analyst Jordan Reid and NFL front office insider Mike Tannenbaum labeled Smith-Schuster as the most head-scratching signing of free agency.

In an article for ESPN, Reid wrote:

WR JuJu Smith-Schuster to the New England Patriots. The Patriots needed wide receiver help, but with Jakobi Meyers getting an identical contract from the Raiders, why not just re-sign him? Smith-Schuster is coming off a productive season with the Chiefs, but Meyers is still the better player.

Tannenbaum appeared to agree with Reid’s thinking to some degree, which prompted him to write:

Smith-Schuster to the Patriots. While I like the player, I thought New England could have used more speed, rather than another possession receiver.

It remains to be seen how Smith-Schuster will fit into New England’s offense. He does give the Patriots a playmaking weapon at the wide receiver position. However, the Patriots could benefit from adding another threat, as the offense looks to turn the page following a disastrous 2022 campaign.

What we do know is, Smith-Schuster is a high-profile signing. Here’s to hoping it pays off.

