ESPN’s Mina Kimes: Commanders’ Dan Quinn on the hot seat

Thursday once again reminded us that those who cover the NFL nationally might see the Commanders much differently than those residing in the DMV.

“The Mina Kimes Show,” featuring Larry (ESPN product) with guest Kevin Clark, found Kimes and Clark discussing whom they felt were the top ten current NFL coaches.

After each produced their top ten and the reasons why, the two transitioned to discussing which five NFL head coaches are “on the hot seat.” These five coaches could very well lose their jobs if they don’t have a successful 2024 season.

Both Kimes and Clark agreed that the top two NFL coaches on the hot seat are Robert Saleh (Jets) and Mike McCarthy (Cowboys). Clark felt Nick Sirianni (Eagles) is his third on the hot seat, declaring the Eagles is a really good job, and therefore, there will be candidates interested, and the ownership will also be interested in those candidates.

Kimes then declared that all four NFC East coaches could be on the hot seat. Interestingly, Clark had already said “three;” however, when Kimes stressed all four, Clark backed down, saying, “I completely agree.”

Well, you didn’t completely agree a minute ago, and she has not even defended her claim, and you now already “completely” agree? It was strange.

“Dan Quinn did not make my top five (list), but he could,” said Kimes. “If there is one coaching hire who might be one and done, it would be him. I cannot believe he was their first choice.”

Clark quickly responded, “What gave that away?”

“I am very nervous about the situation Jayden Daniels is walking into behind that offensive line,” continued Kimes. And if it looks bad, to me, new ownership, I could see him (Quinn) getting the axe.”

Clark added, “The thing about Dan Quinn, he is going to be a victim of his own success, if Jayden Daniels looks good. People are going to want that job in a way they didn’t want it three months ago.”

“There will be people calling Adam Peters, ‘Just saying, I might be available this year,'” added Clark.

Remarkably, Kimes pointed to new ownership (Josh Harris Group) and then explicitly declared she could see the new ownership firing Quinn.

Wait, why?

What about Josh Harris has pointed to him being impatient? What about Josh Harris has she observed that could result in Harris wanting to rid himself of Quinn after only one season?

Remember, Harris is the guy hiring and permitting Adam Peters to hire a new front office.

Consequently, why would you begin to agree with Kimes here? All the evidence points to Harris permitting Peters to execute a long-term plan. Remember several of the free agent signings were only one-year deals?

Both Kimes and Clark are incorrect in their assessment of the Commanders’ direction. Josh Harris is not quick to pull the trigger. Harris has not shown himself to be near-sighted or quick-tempered.

Dan Quinn is not on the hot seat.

Story originally appeared on Commanders Wire