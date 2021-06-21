ESPN’s Mike Reiss thinks Stephon Gilmore’s holdout will be positive for Patriots

There’s been uncertainty surrounding Stephon Gilmore’s status with the New England Patriots since the end of the 2020 season.

Gilmore, 30, is entering the final year of his five-year contract and is only set to make $7 million. The former Defensive Player of the Year won’t play for that low of a price and he made that clear by sitting out during the Patriots’ mandatory minicamp. Because Gilmore missed minicamp, he was set to be fined $93,085.

He’s also nursing a quad injury that put him out for the remainder of the 2020 season, but the contract issue seems to be the primary focus. ESPN’s Mike Reiss wrote a column on Sunday with his thoughts on the topic and he has a positive takeaway.

Cornerback Stephon Gilmore didn’t report to mandatory minicamp, and while some holdouts can become acrimonious, my sense on Gilmore’s mindset is different. He seems to enjoy being a Patriot, is open to sticking around, and this was his least-expensive-but-most-decisive way of sparking more productive contract talks with the team, so he can feel better about being part of New England’s present and future.

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler followed up with another promising note for the Patriots.

As @MikeReiss noted in his notes, Stephon Gilmore’s minicamp absence doesn’t have to be acrimonious. Plus, Patriots haven’t made moves to replace Gilmore (want to go into Wk 4 against Brady without him?). Contract talks later this summer could be productive. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) June 20, 2021

Gilmore already expressed interest in staying with the Patriots and there’s a solid chance that happens.

List