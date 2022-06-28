ESPN’s Mike Reiss labels this Patriots WR as minicamp standout

The New England Patriots are looking ahead to training camp, with minicamp in the books. One particular wide receiver stood out as everything concluded.

Depth at the wide receiver position is plentiful. The acquisition of DeVante Parker from the Miami Dolphins was a key move this offseason. Drafting Tyquan Thornton out of Baylor signified that the Patriots wanted to continue to remake the wide receiver room.

Despite all of the positional shuffling, there are still players in-house that have the chance to make an impact. Tre Nixon is one of them. He was a member of New England’s 2021 draft class. He was impressive at minicamp, so much so that ESPN’s Mike Reiss labeled him as a surprise standout.

“The 2021 seventh-round pick caught two deep passes from Mac Jones — one of which he pinned to his chest with his right hand while covered tightly — to earn himself an unexpected trip to the post-practice interview podium,” Reiss wrote. “Nixon, who drove to the stadium every day last season with Jones as they took their COVID tests together before entering the facility, spent 2021 on the practice squad. He faces a crowded WR depth chart headlined by DeVante Parker, Jakobi Meyers, Nelson Agholor, Kendrick Bourne and 2022 second-round pick Tyquan Thornton, but he has made an early case as a player to watch when training camp begins.”

That crowded depth chart could work against him as he looks to make his case in the wide receiver room. However, there is little doubt that Nixon has talent. He caught 1,671 yards and 13 touchdowns and four seasons at UCF. He had the distinction of being the final draft pick for former director of player personnel Ernie Adams.

Although the wide receiver room is crowded, Nixon’s impressive showing from minicamp should work in his favor as training camp begins.

