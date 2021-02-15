ESPN’s Mike Reiss gives specific breakdown on Patriots’ process for QB search

Of all the questions regarding the New England Patriots’ future going forward, the quarterback situation sits at the top.

Whether it results in Cam Newton’s return, a rookie being drafted with the No. 15 pick, a free agent being signed or acquiring a veteran through a trade — the Patriots need to make a decision sooner rather than later. Free agency begins in mid-March and it’ll be much more difficult to lure in players without knowing who the signal-caller is.

ESPN’s Mike Reiss, who has very accurate and informative insight on the team, joined “Get Up” Monday morning and provided an update.

“Here’s the summary: there’s no sure-fire answer for the Patriots,” Reiss said, transcribed by WEEI. “Here’s how someone in the organization explained it to me: they said, ‘We’re going to do what we always do. Explore every option. It could be the draft. Could be free agency. Could be trade.’ And they feel like they are in a good financial position with the salary cap that if the right opportunity presents itself that they can pounce.

“There is one other thought from those around this situation that timing is important for them to get a quarterback for the start of free agency so if they are out recruiting a top receiver or a top tight end, that player knows who might be throwing them the football, so that aspect is part of this conversation as well.”

Talking Patriots football on @GetUpESPN with @Espngreeny this morning — drilling down on the QB situation. pic.twitter.com/gA41oo49Os — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) February 15, 2021

From what it seems like, the Patriots are just as unclear about their future quarterback as everyone making speculation. The NFL draft is over two months away and and free agency won’t come around for another month, so the waiting game will continue to be in play regarding the Patriots’ quarterback situation.