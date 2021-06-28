ESPN’s Mike Reiss explains why Mac Jones hasn’t signed rookie contract yet

Despite practicing and working with the New England Patriots, Mac Jones hasn’t officially signed with the team just yet.

New England has signed a couple rookies so far and has a majority of the roster ready for the 2021 season. First-round quarterback Jones, second-round defensive tackle Christian Barmore and third-round defensive end Ronnie Perkins have yet to be signed for their own reasons.

ESPN’s Mike Reiss had a Sunday notes column and explained why the rookies have yet to ink their deals.

“First-round pick Mac Jones has yet to sign his rookie deal, and in fact, defensive tackle Christian Barmore (second round) and defensive end Ronnie Perkins (third round) also remain unsigned. A cause for concern? Hardly,” Reiss wrote. “Sometimes agents prefer to wait to see more contracts finalized before moving forward, and those close to the situation relay that’s the current dynamic in play.”

Quick-hit thoughts/notes around the Patriots and NFL (a few items on 'to-do' list during summer break; Patriots rookies learn about franchise history with visit to Patriots Hall; play-clock moves in south end zone; congratulations Kyle Arrington etc.). https://t.co/ldvZU4dwgm — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) June 27, 2021

Don’t worry Patriots fans, these talented players will be on the roster.

