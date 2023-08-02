ESPN’s Mike Greenberg takes bold stance regarding Bears QB Justin Fields

“Will Justin Fields take his play to the next level this season?”

This question surrounds, constricts, and unbreakably binds every Chicago Bears fan. It’s the question that gifts fans almost uncontrollable excitement; the notion that burdens them with gnawing anxiety; the factor that will be the reason for the team’s success or failure in the 2023 season.

Chicago fans generally feel optimistic about QB1’s ascension, considering Field’s stellar play in the second half of 2022 and his great performance in training camp up to this point.

The media, for the first time in a long time, also seems to be of the opinion that Fields is a budding superstar. Mike Greenberg, host of ESPN’s “Get Up,” took quite a bold stance on the great Fields debate claiming: “Justin Fields is going to be the next superstar quarterback in the NFL.”

Let him explain why:

In a vacuum, Greenberg’s take on Fields may seem ridiculous, especially when he opened his monologue detailing Fields’ ugly stats, facts that many truthers may not want to embrace.

Greenberg’s reasoning for Field’s success does ring true, however. Fields does have incredible potential and raw talent, much like Jalen Hurts, Patrick Mahomes, and Josh Allen, as the host pointed out. The stance that D.J. Moore’s arrival to Chicago will be integral to Fields’ success is also already proving to be valid, evidenced by the duo’s incredible chemistry in training camp.

Regardless of whether you believe in him or not, Justin Fields is at a crossroads. One road leads to Bears paradise — filled with records, playoff success, and a Super Bowl victory. The other, failure — a path plagued with the stench of mediocrity.

Fields’ 2023 season will determine the road Chicago travels down.

Story originally appeared on Bears Wire