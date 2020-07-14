With ‘Golic & Wingo’ ending, Mike Golic to resume work as college football analyst at ESPN

Mike Golic may be leaving the mic at ESPN Radio for the first time in two decades, but he’s already got his next gig lined up.

Following the news last week that “Golic & Wingo” had been canceled, Golic will resume working at the network as a college football analyst, something he did in his early days at ESPN, according to Adam Schefter.

After leaving ESPN radio later this month, @espngolic will do work as a college football analyst for ESPN. He will now do what he did during his first 10 years at ESPN. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 13, 2020

ESPN Radio announced a completely new lineup last week that will kick off in August, ending Golic’s two-decade run in the morning slot. “Golic & Wingo” will be replaced by a four-hour morning show hosted by NBA analyst Jay Williams, ESPN’s Zubin Mehenti and former wide receiver Keyshawn Johnson.

Golic is widely known for hosting the widely popular “Mike & Mike in the Morning,” which he did with Mike Greenberg from 2000-17. The show was scrapped in 2017, just before Greenberg took over co-hosting ESPN’s morning television show, “Get Up.” Greenberg, who will continue hosting the morning show, will return to radio to host an afternoon show.

While the exact terms of his new deal haven’t been announced, Golic did confirm the news on ESPN Radio on Monday morning — adding that he’ll be making “SportsCenter” appearances for numerous topics, too.

Mike Golic makes it official: He'll call college football for ESPN after his ESPN Radio tenure ends July 31 🏈 pic.twitter.com/a9YcDVPxI2 — The Podcass (@thepodcass) July 13, 2020

“All that is around the hope of college football,” Golic said, via Awful Announcing. “That is what I’m going to do for the rest of this year and hopefully beyond, for a couple more years. We’ll see about that. But at least for this year, that is the plan: to call college football games. Again, if there are college football games.”

Golic’s son, Mike Golic Jr., will now host a three-hour radio show with former WNBA star Chiney Ogwumike, just before “Spain and Fitz” each weekday, in the new lineup. “First Take” co-host Max Kellerman will hold the slot between Golic Jr.’s show and Greenberg’s show. “The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz” will remain in the schedule, though was cut from three hours to two.

Mike Golic, right, has been holding down the ESPN Radio morning slot since 2000, when "Mike & Mike in the Morning" debuted. (Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

