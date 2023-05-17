ESPN’s Mike Clay ranks Browns’ defensive ends third in NFL after Za’Darius Smith trade

The pass rush of the Cleveland Browns from the defensive end position was already set to improve with the signing of Ogbo Okoronkwo to provide production opposite Myles Garrett. But then general manager Andrew Berry let everyone know they are truly going all in with the trade for pass rusher Za’Darius Smith.

ESPN’s Mike Clay loved the move overall moving the Browns from 14th in his edge rusher rankings all the way to third. Clay only had the Dallas Cowboys and Los Angeles Chargers ranked higher on his list. Having two pass rushers that had over 70 pressure last season starting on the same defensive line is a luxury that not many teams have.

