ESPN’s Mike Clay projects Chargers’ 2024 offensive stats

Mike Clay is an NFL and fantasy football analyst at ESPN who uses algorithms and formulas to project player and team stats prior to the regular season.

Clay revealed his offensive projections for the upcoming season.

Let’s take a look at how he believes the Chargers’ skill players will fare in 2024.

Quarterback

Player C/A Yards TDs INT Carries Yards TDs Justin Herbert 322/495 3,557 23 10 60 257 2 Easton Stick 39/64 423 3 2 8 37 0

Running back

Player Carries Yards TDs Targets Receptions Yards TDs J.K. Dobbins 154 769 4 44 34 241 1 Gus Edwards 180 762 6 22 17 134 1 Isaiah Spiller 42 174 1 8 6 40 0 Kimani Vidal 13 52 0 3 2 14 0

Wide receiver

Player Targets Receptions Yards Average TDs Carries Yards Ladd McConkey 98 63 797 12.7 5 2 14 Josh Palmer 82 53 630 11.9 4 0 0 Quentin Johnston 76 47 601 12.8 4 2 13 DJ Chark 70 38 567 14.9 5 0 0 Derius Davis 16 11 111 10.0 1 13 86 Brenden Rice 5 3 36 12.0 0 0 0

Tight end

Player Targets Receptions Yards Average TDs Hayden Hurst 60 41 393 9.6 3 Will Dissly 38 30 266 8.9 1 Stone Smartt 16 11 113 10.3 1 Donald Parham 5 4 36 9.0 0

Story originally appeared on Chargers Wire