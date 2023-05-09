ESPN’s Mike Clay is not a believer in the Browns’ wide receivers

Though the Cleveland Browns wide receiver group was better in 2022 they needed to improve the group this offseason. They did just that by trading for speedster Elijah Moore, drafting Cedric Tillman, and signing veteran Marquise Goodwin. Despite this ESPN’s Mike Clay released his wide receiver rankings and the Browns found themselves at 21 behind both the Steelers and Ravens.

The Ravens have had one of the worst groups the last couple of seasons and outside of adding Odell Beckham Jr, there isn’t much-proven talent on that roster. The same can be said with the Steelers whose only real addition to the room is Allen Robinson who is way past his prime.

The Browns have one of the best route runners in the league in Amari Cooper, Donovan Peoples-Jones who had 839 yards playing with a backup QB most of the year, and dynamic play-making from Elijah Moore. It is a group that still needs to prove something but has the talent to be higher on the list than 21.

2023 NFL Wide Receiver Unit Ranks and Depth Charts. The Bengals top the chart and the Titans still have work to do. pic.twitter.com/jzBTwQHjFe — Mike Clay (@MikeClayNFL) May 8, 2023

