ESPN’s Mike Clay dubs Vikings edge group best in NFL

The Minnesota Vikings defense ranked 31st in the NFL last year and it wasn’t due to talent. How the scheme was implemented was the issue and they corrected that with the hire of Brian Flores.

ESPN’s Mike Clay puts together lists of the best position groups in the NFL and he ranked the Vikings edge rushers at the top of the league, just ahead of the Los Angeles Chargers and Dallas Cowboys.

2023 NFL Edge Rusher Unit Ranks and Depth Charts. This league has some incredible duos…but the Vikings addition of Marcus Davenport gets them to the top. pic.twitter.com/hoTBhT43gg — Mike Clay (@MikeClayNFL) May 10, 2023

The trio of Danielle Hunter, Marcus Davenport and Za’Darius Smith is a diverse trio that Flores can line up in a myriad of ways to attack the quarterback. Put them inside, standing up, three-point stance, you name it, they can do it.

The Vikings could end up losing Smith this offseason, as he tweeted his goodbyes to the team and Minnesota back in March. The expectation is that a resolution of some sort will be coming soon.

Make no mistake, this edge group as it is currently formed will wreak havoc on opposing offenses.

