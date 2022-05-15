ESPN’s Mike Clay believes Justyn Ross will make the Chiefs’ 53-man roster

Going undrafted is never what a player hopes for, but it doesn’t mean it’s the end of their football journey. It is just the start of the journey for a guy like Justyn Ross.

Since going undrafted, there has been much discussion about Ross’s future and whether that future will be with the Kansas City Chiefs or elsewhere. Many experts and analysts alike have given their opinions on how Ross’ situation will turn out and why.

A trend we are seeing is the belief that Justyn Ross will end up being making a roster and becoming a true NFL player. ESPN’s Mike Clay seems to believe it will be with the team he signed with, the Chiefs.

Via ESPN:

What is your best bold prediction for the rookie class? Mike Clay, fantasy football writer: Wide receiver Justyn Ross will make the Chiefs’ 53-man roster. He surprisingly went undrafted, but not for a lack of talent, as teams seemed to be concerned about his medicals. Prior to his neck/spine surgery in 2020, Ross posted 46-1,000-9 and 66-865-8 receiving lines and was one of the top receivers in the nation. In fact, his career 3.0 yards per route run was best in this year’s rookie class. Ross now finds himself in an elite offense but also one in need of help at wideout. The Clemson product has a real shot to make the cut.

Realistically, from what we’ve seen out of Ross and the talent he possesses, all he really needs is the opportunity to prove it.

An elite offense surrounds Ross, and that’s a great situation to be in. There isn’t much of a burden on Ross to do anything other than play his game.

As long as he can take advantage of the situation he’s found himself in, we, too, have no doubts he can make this roster.

