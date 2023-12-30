ESPN: Michigan football was a target in Catapult breach, not a perpetrator

As the world turns has returned.

Michigan football has long been embroiled in a series of scandals this fall, with the sign-stealing saga taking center stage in college football. But as rival fans wait for another shoe to drop on the Wolverines, it may actually be on the other table, which has turned.

Alabama wide receiver Isaiah Bond opened Pandora’s box on Thursday when he said that the Tide stopped using Catapult film systems on their iPads and instead watched film in small groups in team facilities. While many were quick to indicate that Michigan football was up to its old alleged shenanigans, the Wolverines shared on Friday that they stopped using Catapult on individual iPads in early November with the same precautions in mind.

Yahoo’s Dan Wetzel dropped a bombshell later on Friday noting that Michigan is not the centerpiece of an investigated Catapult breach.

Catapult, a video and data analysis company used in college football, confirms the NCAA and “local authorities” are investigating “unauthorized access” of footage. The investigation is not centered on Michigan but rather on at least one other school, sources tell Yahoo Sports. — Dan Wetzel (@DanWetzel) December 29, 2023

Catapult issued a statement on Friday morning determining that, via an internal investigation, there was no breach, but the investigation is still ongoing.

Here’s where it gets interesting. According to ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg and Tom VanHaaren, a Michigan football team spokesperson clarified that the Wolverines are not being targeted for the breach, but is considered to be a victim of another program illegally accessing their Catapult.

The investigation was launched after an unnamed football program was accused of accessing video from other programs. A Michigan spokesperson said that it is not being accused of the allegation and believed it was one of the schools targeted in the breach. Michigan shut down access to its Cloud and video through Catapult in the beginning of November to prevent any unauthorized access to its film.

Was it a team that was on the schedule in November? That would indicate Purdue, Penn State, Maryland, or Ohio State as potential perpetrators, at least in the eyes of those within Schembechler Hall.

We’ll see where this investigation goes.

