ESPN’s Mel Kiper mocks pass rushing sleeper to Jaguars

The Jacksonville Jaguars can go several different directions this April with pass rushers, cornerbacks, offensive linemen, and tight ends at the top of the potential draft day wish list.

While Iowa’s Lukas Van Ness and Clemson’s Bryan Bresee have been names commonly associated with the Jaguars if the team opts to upgrade its defensive front seven, ESPN’s Mel Kiper has a different pass rusher in mind for Jacksonville.

In a mock draft published Tuesday morning, Kiper projected the Jaguars will take Iowa State’s Will McDonald IV to fill the void left by Arden Key’s departure:

At 6-foot-4, 239 pounds, McDonald and Key are actually very similar in size, and both are best when coordinators let them get after quarterbacks. McDonald is an explosive player who had 34 sacks over four college seasons. I expect Travon Walker, the No. 1 overall pick last year, to make a second-season leap — the Jags’ defense could get much better.

In Kiper’s mock, four edge rushers — Will Anderson Jr., Tyree Wilson, Nolan Smith, and Van Ness — landed in the top 15. Another two — Adetowima Adebawore and Felix Anudike-Uzomah — were in the seven picks after the Jaguars’ pick.

Jacksonville has a pair of starters on the edge in Travon Walker and Josh Allen, but the latter is set to play the 2023 season on the fifth-year option of his rookie contract. Regardless if the Jaguars have Allen in their long-term plans, the team is lacking depth at the position.

McDonald tied Von Miller’s Big 12 all-time sack record with 34 in his career at Iowa State, and he recorded a 36-inch vertical and 11-foot broad jump at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine.

