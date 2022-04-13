ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr. sends Bills curious first-round pick in latest mock draft

ESPN’s NFL draft guru Mel Kiper Jr. got very bold with his latest 2022 NFL draft mock regarding the Buffalo Bills.

In his most recent mock prior to this one released on Wednesday, the draft analyst for the former world-wide leader sent the Bills a wide receiver: Penn State’s Jahan Dotson.

This time, Buffalo passes on him and they opt for a player on the defensive side of the ball.

In this mock, Kiper goes two rounds deep. While the first selection is a little questionable, the second makes sense as the Bills jump back to the offense with their next selection.

Here’s a breakdown on both picks from Kiper’s latest mock draft:

Round 1, pick 25: DB Daxton Hill | Michigan

Michigan defensive back Daxton Hill

Heading into the draft, if the Bills have one need, it’s at cornerback.

But this pick doesn’t really address the problem at hand.

Before diving into that, here’s how Kiper breaks down Hill to the Bills:

25. Buffalo Bills

Daxton Hill, DB, Michigan I just moved Hill way up on my Big Board. NFL teams love his versatility — he played more than 550 snaps at nickelback in 2021 — and think he could play both corner and safety. He might be a slot corner if he ends up in Buffalo, which lost Levi Wallace in free agency and has Tre’Davious White returning from an ACL tear. Andrew Booth Jr. (Clemson) and Kyler Gordon (Washington) are two other corners to keep an eye on. The Bills have one of the best rosters in the league.

Hill is versatile. Buffalo head coach Sean McDermott will love that.

No disrespect to Kiper, but Hill is not playing nickel cornerback for the Bills. That job belongs to Taron Johnson, who has been more than solid his first few seasons in Buffalo.

Hill can play elsewhere, but the position that’s likely “next up” on his list is safety. The long-term future of that position is in question with Jordan Poyer’s contract situation, but Hill would not be playing there in 2022. Poyer and Micah Hyde will continue there for at least one more year.

All that said, perhaps the Bills use Hill as a rotational piece at safety and in the slot, while also even throwing him on the field with Hyde, Poyer and Johnson? Could be a creative move by Buffalo, but that’s also a pretty bold prediction to be made.

If the Bills do select Hill, that would signal they very much think he can play the outside cornerback position in the pros. That’s where they’ll need him.

Round 2, pick 57: RB Kenneth Walker III | Michigan State

Michigan State’s Kenneth Walker III

Now to the one that makes more sense: Walker. The Bills have running backs, but have never fully seemed to trust Devin Singletary with the full load.

Adding Walker to the fold could make plenty of sense. Here’s how Kiper sees it:

57. Buffalo Bills

Kenneth Walker III, RB, Michigan State Bills fans would be thrilled with these two picks, right? Buffalo would address its hole in the secondary with Daxton Hill in Round 1, then get a starting-caliber late in Round 2. Walker is a bulldozer with some juice through the hole. He wasn’t used much as a receiver in college (just 19 career catches), so that’s a question mark. But for a team that needs to take pressure off its quarterback and has excellent receivers, Walker could thrive.

In Kiper’s mock, Walker is the second running back selected. However, excitement still might come from his pick by the Bills because some consider Walker as the top-rushing prospect.

Our friends at Touchdown Wire are among those holding Walker in high regard.

Walker is a 5-foot-9 runner with size at 211 pounds. But don’t let that make you think he doesn’t have speed. Walker ran the 40-yard dash in 4.38 seconds and in 2021, no FBS back had more runs of 15+ yards than Walker’s 30.

