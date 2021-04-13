ESPN’s Mel Kiper hits on Chiefs’ top needs in latest 2-round mock draft projections

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Charles Goldman
·4 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Mel Kiper Jr., ESPN’s top draft analyst, has released his latest 2-round 2021 NFL mock draft projection. In this mock draft, Kiper had two trades and six quarterbacks coming off the board in the first two rounds. Most importantly, he really nailed the picks for the Kansas City Chiefs in terms of both need and value.

The last time we checked in on a mock draft from Kiper, he made a risky pick in the first round. Well, this time around he waited on that pick and got the same player at a much better value for the Chiefs in the second round. His first-round pick still carries some risk in terms of projection, but there’s a lot to like about both of the players that he chose.

Let’s take a look at the players he sent to Kansas City and his explanations for each:

Round 1, Pick 31: Penn State DE Jayson Oweh

Matthew O'Haren-USA TODAY Sports

"It has to be offensive tackle or edge rusher for the Chiefs here, right? The Super Bowl loss showed off some major weaknesses, even if this roster is still one of the league's best. Oweh is an interesting case because his coaches raved about his athletic traits, and he just ran a 4.36 40-yard dash at 257 pounds. That's unbelievable. Sacks aren't everything, but he didn't have any last season, and Oweh could be the first FBS defensive lineman since Dominique Easley (2014) to be selected in the first two rounds after not recording a sack in his final collegiate season, according to ESPN Stats & Info. Scouts rave about his upside, but I still would have liked more production." - Mel Kiper Jr.

One of the biggest problems for the Chiefs last season was the lack of pressure with a four-man rush. It's why the team ended up blitzing at one of the highest rates in the league. Adding an edge rusher early, could be a smart move if the Chiefs are looking to improve in that area. Oweh is one of the most intriguing prospects in the class and as Kiper says, he has a lot of upside. You're going to hear about the fact that he didn't record a sack during the 2020 season, but you're also going to hear a lot about his elite athleticism. I think the thing that'll make him appealing is that teams have seen a demonstrated ability to learn and get better in certain areas from Oweh. In 2019, he was just a rotational pass rusher because he didn't play all that well against the run. In 2020, he stepped up his ability as a run defender, recording 21 total stops on the season. You can bet that he knows people are concerned with his sack production and that he's looking to improve that once he gets to the league.

Round 1, Pick 63: Stanford OT Walker Little

AP Photo/Tony Avelar

"I've been watching Little closely since he started at left tackle as a true freshman in 2017. He looked like a first-round lock after the 2018 season. Then he injured his knee in the season opener in 2019, missed all of that season and opted out of last season, which means he hasn't been on the field much. For Kansas City, this is a pick all about projection, as Little has the frame (6-foot-7) and footwork to be a future starter at tackle. Still, because he hasn't played much since 2018, it's tough to project his future." - Mel Kiper Jr.

As I mentioned earlier, Kiper took Little for the Chiefs in the first round back in one of his earliest mock drafts and it felt like a big risk. Given the fact that Little has played basically 20 snaps in the past two seasons, due to the knee injury and his COVID-19 opt out, there's a ton of projection here. You go back and look at the tape in 2018 and there's a lot to like, but there's also a lot of room for growth. If you can grab Little at the end of the second round, this pick makes a ton of sense. I even selected him for the Chiefs in the second round of a mock draft just last week. My biggest question with Little is about how quickly he'll be able to step in and play. Is he an instant starter or is he going to need some time to get his legs under him after not playing for basically two seasons? It's hard to say for certain, which is why I don't think you spend your most valuable pick on him. It appears that Kiper has come around to that line of thinking too.

1

1

Recommended Stories

  • Curry scores 53 as Warriors beat Nuggets 116-107

    SAN FRANCISCO (AP) Stephen Curry scored 53 points to pass Wilt Chamberlain for the most in Warriors franchise history as Golden State beat the Denver Nuggets 116-107 on Monday night. Draymond Green had 18 points, seven rebounds, and seven assists, Andrew Wiggins scored 17 points and Kent Bazemore added 14 for the Warriors.

  • Lucy Rushton reportedly named D.C. United general manager, becoming second female GM in MLS

    Lucy Rushton was on the administrative side for 2018 MLS Cup champion Atlanta United.

  • Fantasy Hockey need-to-know before the NHL trade deadline

    Here's everything fantasy hockey managers need to know before we get to Monday's NHL trade deadline.

  • Wayne Player - son of Gary - 'banned' from the Masters after alleged ambush-marketing stunt

    Marc Player, son of nine-time major champion Gary, has claimed his brother has been banned from The Masters for using the occasion of last week’s honorary starter's ceremony for “ambush marketing”. Wayne Player, who was caddying for his father at the ceremony, was widely criticised for displaying a box of OnCore golf balls in the background of the shot as television cameras focused on Lee Elder. Elder, 86, was the first black golfer to play in The Masters in 1975 and was invited to join regular starters Gary Player and Jack Nicklaus this year, a significant statement in the wake of heightened racial tensions in the United States over the last 12 months. Social media users were quick to condemn Wayne Player’s actions, including his own brother Marc who tweeted: “Embarrassing & illegal ambush marketing by Wayne Player during a traditional ceremony @TheMasters # tonedeaf". After Hideki Matsuyama’s popular victory on Sunday evening, CBS golf writer Kyle Porter posted a picture of Matsuyama’s caddie Shota Hayafuji bowing on the final green alongside one of Wayne Player holding the packet of OnCore golf balls along with the caption: “Can't think of a tournament in recent history that's had a more contrasting beginning and end.” Marc Player responded: “Agreed. Wayne has since correctly been banned from Augusta National and The Masters tournament. What a shame. What an embarrassment. What a bad decision to allow him on the first tee after years of similar shenanigans. My apologies to all.” When asked by Telegraph Sport if Wayne Player had been banned from the club and the tournament, Augusta National declined to comment. Wayne Player had offered an apology to Golf Digest after the initial criticism of his behaviour. “The only thought from that point was that it would be cool for fans to know what ball my dad was teeing off with,” he said. “That’s where it ends. If I’ve hurt people’s feelings, then I’m truly sorry and hope they will forgive me.” It is not the first time Wayne Player, 58, has courted controversy. He was arrested for fraud in 2019 over an incident involving a house rental at the 2018 Masters. The cheque he wrote to the homeowners bounced and he failed to follow through with a payment. He spent what he described as “five nights of hell” in a Georgia jail. He was charged with one count of deposit account fraud or bad cheques totalling greater than $499 but, in a 2019 interview with The Golf Channel, he claimed the charge was dropped after the homeowners were paid in full. It is unclear whether Gary Player knew about or condoned what his son did during the starter’s ceremony. The three-time Masters champion has been an ambassador and shareholder in OnCore since April 2019, according to the company’s website. Gary Player's representatives did not respond when contacted for comment by Telegraph Sport. In response to the controversy, OnCore's chief executive released a statement last week distancing the company from the controversy. "We are aware of the criticisms that have been raised as a result of our product being displayed by Wayne Player at this morning's ceremonial tee shot at the Masters, most specifically during the introduction of Lee Elder, one of golf's trailblazers," Keith Blakely wrote. "We did not ask or instruct Mr Player to have our ball sleeve visible during the ceremony and are sorry if his actions caused any offense or was a distraction from the wonderful recognition being paid to Mr Elder."

  • Mel Kiper makes ‘toughest call’ for Bengals in new 2-round mock draft

    A new mock draft from Mel Kiper has the Cincinnati Bengals going in an interesting direction.

  • Mel Kiper 2-round mock draft sees Cowboys trade back, nab CB-DE combo

    The Dallas Cowboys are on the clock. Well, not quite yet but the NFL draft is certainly barreling towards reality. With just over two weeks remaining, things are coming into focus for the league and for the club specifically. Over the weekend, ...

  • WATCH: Josh Allen sends motivational message to 2021 draft prospect Trey Lance

    Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen sends motivational message to 2021 NFL Draft prospect Trey Lance in NFL.com video.

  • Kyle Higashioka twisting Aaron Boone's arm with offense, chemistry with Gerrit Cole

    Here we are three Gerrit Cole starts into the season, and we're right where we had a feeling we would be: Kyle Higashioka catching for him instead of Gary Sanchez.

  • NBA Fact or Fiction: Title favorites, three-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo and Paul Pierce

    Each week during the 2020-21 NBA season, we will take a deeper dive into three of the league’s biggest storylines in an attempt to determine whether the trends are based more in fact or fiction moving forward.

  • Billy Horschel apologizes for conduct at Masters

    After a weekend at the Masters when PGA Tour professional Billy Horschel got more attention for his bare feet than his play at Augusta National, he apologized for his fiery behavior. Horschel, who stumbled to a 50th-place finish at Augusta, Ga., following a 4-over-par 76 on Sunday, referenced his behavior without mentioning a specific incident. "I apologize to Augusta National, the Members of the Club and to the patrons for any conduct that may have crossed the line," Horschel said in the second of consecutive apology posts at Twitter.

  • Umpire Joe West is awarded $500,000 in defamation lawsuit against former player Paul Lo Duca

    Umpire Joe West was awarded $500,000 plus interest Monday by the New York Supreme Court in his defamation lawsuit against former player Paul Lo Duca.

  • Cardinals sign ex-Steelers RB James Conner to 1-year deal

    The oft-injured back is hoping to revive his career in Arizona

  • Julian Edelman cut after failed physical, may retire

    After 12 years with the Patriots, wide receiver Julian Edelman has been released. The Patriots officially terminated Edelman’s contract today, with a “failed physical” designation on the NFL’s transaction wire. ESPN reported that Edelman’s next step may be retirement. The failed physical is not a big surprise, given last week’s news that Edelman wasn’t expecting [more]

  • Washington moves up for Mac Jones in latest mock draft

    Mike Lombardi created headlines last week when he suggested the Washington Football Team "loved" North Dakota State quarterback Trey Lance.

  • How to watch U.S. women's soccer team vs. France: Live stream and TV info, start time, USWNT roster

    After drawing against Sweden on Saturday, the U.S. women's national soccer team faces another strong opponent Tuesday when it plays France.

  • Conor McGregor calls off UFC 264 fight with Dustin Poirier over missing charitable donation

    McGregor called off his fight with Poirier after being called out for not making good on his donation to Poirier's foundation.

  • Hideki Matsuyama and his green jacket, chilling at the Atlanta airport

    Green jacket winners: They sit around in airports just like us!

  • Bills’ Tre’Davious White dishes on Sam Darnold, Cam Newton other QBs

    Buffalo Bills CB Tre'Davious White on QBs Cam Newton, Sam Darnold, Tua Tagovailoa, Drew Lock.

  • Brad Marchand has hilarious response to Zdeno Chara's message to Bruins fans

    Zdeno Chara wrote a heartfelt message to Bruins fans following his ovation at TD Garden, and his ex-B's teammate Brad Marchand had a hilarious response.

  • Chicago Cubs concerned about possible COVID-19 outbreak

    The Chicago Cubs are concerned about a possible COVID-19 outbreak after two coaches tested positive for the virus and three relievers were placed on the COVID-19-related injured list. The team announced the positive test for bullpen coach Chris Young before its series opener at Milwaukee. First base coach Craig Driver already was away from the team following his positive test.