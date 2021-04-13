ESPN’s Mel Kiper hits on Chiefs’ top needs in latest 2-round mock draft projections

Mel Kiper Jr., ESPN’s top draft analyst, has released his latest 2-round 2021 NFL mock draft projection. In this mock draft, Kiper had two trades and six quarterbacks coming off the board in the first two rounds. Most importantly, he really nailed the picks for the Kansas City Chiefs in terms of both need and value.

The last time we checked in on a mock draft from Kiper, he made a risky pick in the first round. Well, this time around he waited on that pick and got the same player at a much better value for the Chiefs in the second round. His first-round pick still carries some risk in terms of projection, but there’s a lot to like about both of the players that he chose.

Let’s take a look at the players he sent to Kansas City and his explanations for each:

Round 1, Pick 31: Penn State DE Jayson Oweh

Matthew O'Haren-USA TODAY Sports

"It has to be offensive tackle or edge rusher for the Chiefs here, right? The Super Bowl loss showed off some major weaknesses, even if this roster is still one of the league's best. Oweh is an interesting case because his coaches raved about his athletic traits, and he just ran a 4.36 40-yard dash at 257 pounds. That's unbelievable. Sacks aren't everything, but he didn't have any last season, and Oweh could be the first FBS defensive lineman since Dominique Easley (2014) to be selected in the first two rounds after not recording a sack in his final collegiate season, according to ESPN Stats & Info. Scouts rave about his upside, but I still would have liked more production." - Mel Kiper Jr.

One of the biggest problems for the Chiefs last season was the lack of pressure with a four-man rush. It's why the team ended up blitzing at one of the highest rates in the league. Adding an edge rusher early, could be a smart move if the Chiefs are looking to improve in that area. Oweh is one of the most intriguing prospects in the class and as Kiper says, he has a lot of upside. You're going to hear about the fact that he didn't record a sack during the 2020 season, but you're also going to hear a lot about his elite athleticism. I think the thing that'll make him appealing is that teams have seen a demonstrated ability to learn and get better in certain areas from Oweh. In 2019, he was just a rotational pass rusher because he didn't play all that well against the run. In 2020, he stepped up his ability as a run defender, recording 21 total stops on the season. You can bet that he knows people are concerned with his sack production and that he's looking to improve that once he gets to the league.

Story continues

Round 1, Pick 63: Stanford OT Walker Little

AP Photo/Tony Avelar

"I've been watching Little closely since he started at left tackle as a true freshman in 2017. He looked like a first-round lock after the 2018 season. Then he injured his knee in the season opener in 2019, missed all of that season and opted out of last season, which means he hasn't been on the field much. For Kansas City, this is a pick all about projection, as Little has the frame (6-foot-7) and footwork to be a future starter at tackle. Still, because he hasn't played much since 2018, it's tough to project his future." - Mel Kiper Jr.

As I mentioned earlier, Kiper took Little for the Chiefs in the first round back in one of his earliest mock drafts and it felt like a big risk. Given the fact that Little has played basically 20 snaps in the past two seasons, due to the knee injury and his COVID-19 opt out, there's a ton of projection here. You go back and look at the tape in 2018 and there's a lot to like, but there's also a lot of room for growth. If you can grab Little at the end of the second round, this pick makes a ton of sense. I even selected him for the Chiefs in the second round of a mock draft just last week. My biggest question with Little is about how quickly he'll be able to step in and play. Is he an instant starter or is he going to need some time to get his legs under him after not playing for basically two seasons? It's hard to say for certain, which is why I don't think you spend your most valuable pick on him. It appears that Kiper has come around to that line of thinking too.

1

1