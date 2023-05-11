ESPN’s Matt Miller ranks the 100 best 2023 NFL draft picks

Even though none of the 2023 NFL draftees have played a snap of professional football, Matt Miller of ESPN ranked the 100 best 2023 NFL draft picks and steals. His list includes a compilation of the players’ ability as well as the value of where they were taken in the draft.

For example, Jaxon Smith-Njigba was selected No. 20 overall, but he was No. 5 on Miller’s big board. So his draft spot combined with his talent makes for the No. 1 pick on his list.

Alabama football was strongly represented on this list with seven players on the top 100. The only three drafted Alabama players to not make this list were DeMarcco Hellams, Cameron Latu and Tyler Steen.

No. 90, Henry To'o To'o, Houston Texans

To’o To’o slipped to the fifth round but will be a productive member for a rebuilding Texans roster immediately. To’o To’o will be teaming up with former teammates John Metchie and Will Anderson Jr; and DeMeco Ryans expects him to be a tackling machine.

No. 88, Jordan Battle, Cincinnati Bengals

The Bengals were the perfect landing spot for Battle who, at times, had been mocked as a first-round pick. Cincinnati just moved off both Jessie Bates and Vonn Bell so Battle will also likely be a day one starter.

No. 74, Byron Young, Los Angeles Rams

The Rams roster is being completely rebuilt after the worst season by a defending Super Bowl champion in NFL history. Outside of Aaron Donald, not a whole lot is going on for the Rams defensively so I think Young will also be an impact player from day one.

No. 66, Jahmyr Gibbs, Detroit Lions

I feel like it is my duty to share that I think Miller is way too low on Gibbs after being taken No. 12 overall by the Lions. Gibbs is a very versatile receiver and runner and will have a substantial role in the offense as a rookie.

No. 21, Brian Branch, Detroit Lions

The Lions are quickly turning into ‘Tuscaloosa north’ with the additions of Jameson Williams, Gibbs and Brian Branch just in the past two drafts. With a strong-minded coach in Dan Campbell, I imagine he will get the absolute most out of Branch. Especially when the projected first-rounder, Branch, slid to No. 45 overall.

No. 8, Will Anderson, Houston Texans

Anderson was always the apple in DeMeco Ryans’ eye. So much so that they traded back up to No. 3 overall to land a franchise caliber defensive player. Like To’o To’o, he joins a defense that didn’t perform great in 2022 and will probably be their best player from day one.

No. 7, Bryce Young, Carolina Panthers

Again, I disagree with Miller here as I don’t understand how you rank the best QB in the draft class as the seventh best pick. However, there is a reason the Panthers gave up a king’s ransom to earn the rights to the No. 1 overall pick and Young’s services. If not for Bijan Robinson, I think Young would run away with the rookie of the year award.

