ESPN’s Matt Miller has four Ohio State players in first two rounds of latest NFL mock draft

C.J. Stroud, Quarterback - First Round

Nov 12, 2022; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) runs for the first down during the third quarter against the Indiana Hoosiers at Ohio Stadium. Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

Projected Draft Position

No. 9 to the Carolina Panthers

What Miller Says

“It’s likely the Panthers will try to trade up to secure a quarterback, but in this mock draft, general manager Scott Fitterer can hold tight and save his draft capital with Stroud available at No. 9. Re-signing Sam Darnold as a bridge quarterback and drafting Stroud to work with new coach Frank Reich is a smart team-building move. The Ohio State quarterback has awesome accuracy to all levels of the field and showed in the College Football Playoff semifinals against Georgia what he can do as a runner and mover in the pocket.

“Stroud’s 85 touchdown passes to 12 interceptions over his college career is impressive, and he finished second in QBR in 2022 (88.9). And although Stroud might need time to adjust to an NFL scheme, he has the passing ability to become the franchise quarterback this team so badly needs.”

What We Say

It’s hard to see Stroud falling this far in a league that puts a major premium on the quarterback position. Look for one of the best gunslingers in the draft to go before this spot one way or another.

Paris Johnson Jr., Offensive Tackle - First Round

Jan 11, 2021; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes offensive tackle Paris Johnson Jr. (77) against the Alabama Crimson Tide in the 2021 CFP National Championship Game. Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Projected Draft Position

No. 13 to the New York Jets

What Miller Says

“The Mekhi Becton experiment hasn’t worked in New York after just 15 starts in his career and none since Week 1 of the 2021 season. The Jets need a left tackle, and Johnson was very good for Ohio State holding down that spot. The junior didn’t allow a sack until the Michigan game and surrendered just two on the season. A starter at right guard before this year, Johnson has the agility, balance and size (6-6, 310 pounds) to be a true Day 1 left tackle in the NFL. He’ll need to get a little stronger at the point of attack, but his frame will support that. For the Jets, with so much up in the air offensively, finding a long-term left tackle is key in this draft.”

What We Say

This seems about right for where Johnson Jr. will go. He has one of the highest ceilings of any tackle in the draft and a team is going to jump at the chance to get him in their grasp to develop a skill set that is already really good.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Wide Receiver - First Round

Nov 20, 2021; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba (11) runs the ball in the first half against the Michigan State Spartans at Ohio Stadium. Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

Projected Draft Position

No. 20 to the Seattle Seahawks

What Miller Says

“The Seahawks filled their most pressing need with Tyree Wilson at No. 5, which makes this selection about value and future needs. Wide receiver Tyler Lockett turns 31 in September, and even though he’s coming off his fourth straight 1,000-yard season, he’s not a player the team is building around long term at this stage of his career. Opposite Lockett is DK Metcalf, who is the subject of yearly trade rumors and has a contract that features an out clause in two seasons.

“Smith-Njigba entered the year as my top-ranked receiver and still holds that title despite missing all but three games because of a hamstring injury. Rewatch his record-setting Rose Bowl performance against Utah from the 2021 season for a reminder of what he can do on the field. JSN went off for 15 catches, 347 yards and three touchdowns that night to cap a 95-catch, 1,606-yard season. Yes, scouts are concerned about his hamstring injury, but multiple NFL evaluators have noted that, if healthy, Smith-Njigba is the best receiver in the class.”

What We Say

Smith-Njigba would have probably been a no-brainer in the first round had he not gotten injured last season and remained more or less on the shelf for the entire year. He’ll probably sneak into the first round, but it also wouldn’t be surprising to see him fall a wee bit because of the lack of game film from 2022.

Zach Harrison, Defensive End - Second Round

Oct. 22, 2022; Columbus; Ohio State Buckeyes defensive end Zach Harrison (9) celebrates during the second quarter against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Ohio Stadium. Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

Projected Draft Position

No. 53 to the Chicago Bears

What Miller Says

“The Bears’ defense needs a 3-technique, and it got one in Round 1 with Jalen Carter. But it also needs a big, powerful edge rusher and finds that player in Round 2 with a former five-star recruit. Harrison, who is 6-6, 272 pounds, had his best season in 2022 with 3.5 sacks and 25 pressures. He’s an easy projection to defensive end next to Carter after the Bears finished last in the NFL in sacks (20).”

What We Say

Harrison has always had the measurables and body style to be a dominant force, but he never really grew into what everyone thought he would as a former 5-star prospect. That wingspan, length, and athleticism will be awfully tempting for a team to jump at. Don’t expect Harrison to jump up in the first round, and don’t be surprised if he goes later than this.

