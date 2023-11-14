Advertisement

ESPN matchup predictor updates chances of Ohio State winning its two remaining games

College football odds and metrics ebb and flow with the results on the field, and it’s no different with Ohio State football and the ESPN FPI Matchup Predictor we like to check in on every week.

When the ESPN sauce was originally made with some Scarlet and Gray at the beginning of the season, it was a savory one with the Buckeyes enjoying the better chance of winning against every team on the schedule. As the season wore on, there’s one team that got closer and closer and finally overtook OSU, and we’re sure you know what team that involves.

Now, just a couple weeks ahead of playing Michigan, have things change at all? Especially after the Buckeyes dismantled Michigan State? Ohio State only has a game against Minnesota before the massive one at the Big House, so what does ESPN think of those matchups after the Wolverines disposed of Penn State in Happy Valley?

Here’s how ESPN and its FPI Matchup Predictor see the percentage chances of winning each of the two remaining games on the Buckeyes schedule ahead of Week 12.

We’ll start by looking at the schedule and results so far, see where OSU is in the FPI rankings, go through what the Matchup Predictor says about each game, then look at trends from last week to end it all.

Ohio State's ranking in the ESPN FPI model

ESPN FPI Top ten

Ranking

Team

FPI Metric

No. 1

Michigan

27.8

No. 2

Ohio State

27.2

No. 3

Oregon Ducks

24.9

No. 4

Alabama Crimson Tide

24.9

No. 5

Penn State Nittany Lions

24.5

No. 6

Georgia Bulldogs

24.4

No. 7

Oklahoma Sooners

22.7

No. 8

Florida State Seminoles

22.0

No. 9

Texas Longhorns

21.3

No. 10

Kansas State Wildcats

20.3

 

Ohio State 2023 schedule and results so far

Ohio State schedule and results

Date

Opponent

Score

09/02

at Indiana

Win, 23-3

09/09

vs. Youngstown State

Win, 35-7

09/16

vs. Western Kentucky

Win, 63-10

09/23

at Notre Dame

Win, 17-14

10/07

vs. Maryland

Win, 37-17

10/14

at Purdue

Win, 41-7

10/21

vs. Penn State

Win, 20-12

10/28

at Wisconsin

Win, 24-10

11/04

at Rutgers

Win, 35-16

11/11

vs. Michigan State

Win, 38-3

Nov. 18 vs. Minnesota

Ohio Stadium (Columbus, Ohio)

Predicted Winner: Ohio State
Buckeyes Win Probability: 97.1% (up from 96.7% last week)
All-Time Series: OSU leads 46-7

Projected running record: 11-0

Nov. 25 at Michigan

Michigan Stadium (Ann Arbor, Michigan)

Predicted Winner: Michigan
Buckeyes Win Probability: 42.6% (down from 45.3% last week)
All-Time Series: OSU trails 51-60-6

Projected running record: 11-1

Prediction Trending Summary

Ohio State offensive PFF grades for Michigan State game
How each remaining Ohio State game is trending according to the ESPN FPI Matchup Predictor

Opponent

Chances of Winning

Chances Last Week

Trend

vs. Minnesota

97.1%

96.7%

at Michigan

42.6%

45.3%

