ESPN’s Matchup Predictor likes the Sooners a lot after week 3 win over Tulsa

The Oklahoma Sooners put together a dominant performance against the Tulsa Golden Hurricane to close out nonconference play. The Sooners were fantastic yet again in all three phases to move to 3-0 on the year.

They are now outscoring opponents 167-28 through three games and have allowed just three touchdowns on the season.

It’s a strong start for a team with a lot to prove, and they still have a lot to prove.

Oklahoma will begin Big 12 play on the road next week when they travel to Cincinnati to face the Bearcats. It will be a really good atmosphere with Fox Big Noon Kickoff in attendance. Bearcats fans will create a raucous environment for the Sooners’ first true test of the season.

If they can pass that test and return to Norman with a win, there’s a good chance Oklahoma will make the trip down to Dallas to face Texas undefeated.

Here’s a look at how the ESPN matchup predictor thinks the remainder of the schedule will go for Oklahoma in 2023.

Nippert Stadium (Cincinnati)

Predicted Winner: Oklahoma

Sooners Win Probability: 86.7% (Up from 69.8%)

All-Time Series: Oklahoma 2-0

Projected running record: 4-0

Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium (Norman)

Predicted Winner: Oklahoma

Sooners Win Probability: 94.8% (Up from 90.3%)

All-Time Series: Oklahoma 79-7-2

Projected running record: 5-0

Cotton Bowl (Dallas)

Predicted Winner: Texas

Sooners Win Probability: 60.7% (Up from 46.3%)

All-Time Series: Texas leads 63-50-5

Projected running record: 6-0

Oct. 14: Bye Week

If the Oklahoma Sooners were able to beat the Texas Longhorns, there would be no slowing down the hype train at that point. Heading into the bye week undefeated would put the Sooners in prime position to run the table and reach the Big 12 title game and perhaps, the College Football playoff.

Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium (Norman)

Predicted Winner: Oklahoma

Sooners Win Probability: 86.3% (Up from 81%)

All-Time Series: First meeting between the two teams.

Projected running record: 7-0

David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium (Lawrence)

Predicted Winner: Oklahoma

Sooners Win Probability: 92% (Up from 86%)

All-Time Series: Oklahoma leads 80-27-6

Projected running record: 8-0

Nov. 4: BEDLAM - Oklahoma State (Stillwater)

Boone Pickens Stadium (Stillwater)

Predicted Winner: Oklahoma

Sooners Win Probability: 93.9% (Up from 82.7%)

All-Time Series: Oklahoma leads 91-19-7

Projected running record: 9-0

Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium (Norman)

Predicted Winner: Oklahoma

Sooners Win Probability: 95.6% (Up from 93.3%)

All-Time Series: 11-3

Projected running record:10-0

LaVell Edwards Stadium (Provo)

Predicted Winner: Oklahoma

Sooners Win Probability: 92.1% (Up from 90.8%)

All-Time Series: BYU leads 2-0

Projected running record: 11-0

Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium (Norman)

Predicted Winner: Oklahoma

Sooners Win Probability: 88.7% (Up from 86.2%)

All-Time Series: 17-6

Projected running record: 12-0

Analysis

The ESPN Matchup Predictor has the Oklahoma Sooners gong undefeated after their week three win over Tulsa. They hold a win probability of 90% or more in five of their nine remaining games.

The only game where the Sooners don’t hold a win probability greater than 85% after week three is the Red River Rivalry.

Last week, when we looked at the matchup predictor, the showdown in the Cotton Bowl had swung back in Texas’ favor after the Longhorns’ win over Alabama. Well, the pendulum has swung back in Oklahoma’s direction.

What happens on the field is what matters the most, but the computer models love what the Oklahoma Sooners are doing thus far.

