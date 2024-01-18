ESPN March Madness expert predicts the Crimson Tide to be a four seed come March

The past week has been tough for Alabama fans amidst Nick Saban’s retirement, Caleb Downs decision to transfer and a number of other things. However, I am here to spread the good word of Alabama basketball! The Crimson Tide have raced out to a 4-0 start in SEC play and are in prime position to compete for another conference championship.

The Crimson Tide played arguably the toughest out-of-conference schedule of anyone in the country with opponents including Arizona, Creighton and Purdue. Despite only having an 8-5 record to show for it, Alabama gained some valuable experience for March playing against some of the top teams in the nation. Also when you replaces all three assistant coaches as well as half of your roster there are going to be some going pains.

ESPN March Madness and Bracketology expert Joe Lunardi currently projects that the Crimson Tide will be a four-seed in the tournament. He also predicts Tennessee, Auburn and Kentucky to be in the top four seeds representing the SEC. Nate Oats has accomplished just about everything at Alabama except for a deep run in the tournament.

Alabama travels to No. 6 Tennessee on Saturday in one of the bigger SEC games of the year. Followed by Auburn coming to town next Wednesday.

