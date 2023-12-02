ESPN makes shocking pick for Big Ten Championship Game
Michigan football fans have recently attained a solid distrust of ESPN in the past month and a half and the self-proclaimed worldwide leader isn’t making inroads any time soon.
On ESPN’s flagship pregame show, ‘College GameDay,’ they pick the winner of all of the games, and there were a lot less on Saturday given that it’s Championship Week. The Wolverines are huge favorites over Iowa (-22.5) yet three of the five pickers (Lee Corso, Pat McAfee, guest picker Theo Von) chose Iowa. Considering how the maize and blue have played the Hawkeyes in recent years, it’s a pretty contrarian pick for the big game.
GameDay crew weighs in on UM-Iowa pic.twitter.com/b3O6M4KP7I
— angelique (@chengelis) December 2, 2023
The voices of reason, Michigan alum Desmond Howard and Ohio State alum Kirk Herbstreit, picked the Wolverines to win the Big Ten Championship.