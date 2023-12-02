ESPN makes shocking pick for Big Ten Championship Game

Michigan football fans have recently attained a solid distrust of ESPN in the past month and a half and the self-proclaimed worldwide leader isn’t making inroads any time soon.

On ESPN’s flagship pregame show, ‘College GameDay,’ they pick the winner of all of the games, and there were a lot less on Saturday given that it’s Championship Week. The Wolverines are huge favorites over Iowa (-22.5) yet three of the five pickers (Lee Corso, Pat McAfee, guest picker Theo Von) chose Iowa. Considering how the maize and blue have played the Hawkeyes in recent years, it’s a pretty contrarian pick for the big game.

GameDay crew weighs in on UM-Iowa pic.twitter.com/b3O6M4KP7I — angelique (@chengelis) December 2, 2023

The voices of reason, Michigan alum Desmond Howard and Ohio State alum Kirk Herbstreit, picked the Wolverines to win the Big Ten Championship.

Story originally appeared on Wolverines Wire