ESPN makes NFL player comparison for Georgia DL Jordan Davis

Georgia Bulldogs defensive lineman Jordan Davis is expected to be a first round selection in this month’s NFL draft. At 6-foot-6, 340 pounds, Davis is one of the most intriguing players in this draft.

He dominated the 2022 NFL combine with an unbelievable performance. On tape, Davis has displayed incredible speed for someone with his size and strength combination. He frequently tracks down smaller players in pursuit and proved the speed he shows on film is no fluke at the NFL combine.

ESPN recently released NFL player comparisons for a few of this year’s top draft prospects, including Davis.

NFL draft analyst Steve Muench sees similarities in Davis’ game to that of former first round pick Vita Vea of the Tampa Bay Bucs.

Muench explained his reasoning for this comparison:

Both of these defensive tackles are massive — Georgia’s Davis weighs 341 pounds, and Vea (Buccaneers) weighed 347 pounds when he entered the draft in 2018 — interior run stuffers with the strength to dominate one-on-one matchups and occupy double-teams. I don’t think either will ever be high-volume sack manufacturers, but sacks can be overrated. Their ability to push the pocket makes it tough for quarterbacks to step up, and it can cause teams to double them, effectively creating one-on-one matchups for others.

Not every defensive tackle has to be an elite pass rusher. Davis was solid at rushing the passer, but not spectacular throughout his Georgia football career. He totaled nine sacks in his four seasons at UGA.