ESPN makes case that Bills’ Josh Allen could be even better in 2021

The 2018 NFL draft class, which featured five quarterbacks being taken in the first round including four in the top-10, continues to be a topic of great interest.

With three seasons now under their belts, some of those quarterbacks have had great success with the teams that selected them, while others have since found new homes.

It is a draft that may remain fresh for many Bills fans as it was when Buffalo general manager Brandon Beane made the move up the board to a select franchise quarterback in Josh Allen.

ESPN’s Bill Barnwell aimed this week to project how these quarterbacks would play in 2021 and beyond. And he began with the QB who had the most success last season, which was Allen.

In the analysis, it was pointed out that quarterbacks like Allen who play at such a high, breakout level, could take a step back. However, with Allen. some signs point to the opposite, per ESPN:

Quarterbacks who grow as dramatically as Allen did last season often take a step backward the following year. This was likely the first time in his entire life that he was this accurate of a passer. The most recent year is the most valuable year we have in terms of evidence when evaluating a player, but it’s not the only year that matters. At the same time, he could take a meaningful step backward and still be an above-average quarterback in 2021, given how effective he was last season. Having said that, I think you could also make a feasible case that Allen might even get better in 2021. He’s getting back virtually everyone of consequence from last year’s team outside of swapping out John Brown for Emmanuel Sanders. The Bills did get healthy seasons out of most of their stars on offense, including Stefon Diggs and Dion Dawkins, but Brown missed nearly half the season, and starting guards Cody Ford and Jon Feliciano combined to miss 16 games. This offense would look a lot worse if Diggs went down injured, but you could say that about a lot of teams without their top wideout. Offensive coordinator Brian Daboll, whose growth alongside Allen has been similarly shocking and impressive, also returns. The pieces are there for him to do this again.

At the 2018 draft, Baker Mayfield, Sam Darnold, Allen, and Josh Rosen were selected at picks one, three, seven, and 10, respectively, while Lamar Jackson was taken in the final pick of the first round at 32 overall. Mayfield led the Browns to the playoffs last season while Lamar Jackson won the NFL MVP award in 2019. Allen had a historical year for the Bills in 2020, leading the team to the AFC Championship game.

Meanwhile, Rosen is on his fourth team in the San Francisco 49ers on the depth chart while Sam Darnold is looking to secure his position as an NFL starter with the Carolina Panthers.

