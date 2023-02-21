ESPN makes case for Bengals keeping Vonn Bell, Germaine Pratt

NFL free agency rankings continue to roll out and the latest big effort comes with “best fits” scenarios that make things interesting for the Cincinnati Bengals.

Over at ESPN, Bengals safety Vonn Bell ranks 46th in the top-50 rankings, while linebacker Germaine Pratt sits 50th.

Notably, both “best fits” for the players suggest one location — Cincinnati.

Here’s the writeup on Bell from Matt Bowen of ESPN:

“If Bates leaves via free agency, the Bengals should then bring back Bell, a tough and physical safety who plays a key role in Lou Anarumo’s defense. Bell can match to tight ends, play off the numbers in the deep-half or spin down to muddy the middle of the field. The veteran safety intercepted a career-high four passes in 2022 and added eight pass breakups.”

And Pratt:

“The Bengals should retain Pratt, a three-down linebacker who can play downhill against the run and create coverage disruption. In 2022, Pratt logged 14 pass breakups, two interceptions and 99 tackles. The production is there — and so is the tape. I see him back playing the Mike ‘backer position for Anarumo in ’23.”

Bell seems like a no-brainer of a signing no matter what happens with Jessie Bates. Should Bates somehow come back, having the same starting duo while first-rounder Dax Hill plays all over the place is a nice problem to have. Bell has been too critical to the culture to lose now.

Pratt is more interesting. His franchise tag number is far too expensive to pay if it comes to that — and it could if a bidding war breaks out on the market. Logan Wilson is also up for an extension this offseason, so the team might opt to invest the money there and ask guys like Akeem Davis-Gaither to step up in Pratt’s spot.

At least with Bell and Pratt, it seems they’re more likely to be back than Bates.

