ESPN has Mack Brown on ‘annual’ retirement radar

The 2023 college football season is still months away but the countdown is on as we are under 100 days away.

To get ready for the new season, ESPN put together a very early preview including the biggest games, which players and coaches are in new place, and much more. Among the things discussed were the annual retirement radar for coaches which included some big names like Nick Saban, Kyle Whittingham, Kirk Ferentz, and Mack Brown.

Yes, Mack Brown.

With the head coach entering his fifth year in the second stint with the Tar Heels, he will turn 72 right before the season starts.

Here is what ESPN said about Mack Brown in the article:

Others being watched include North Carolina‘s Mack Brown (turns 72 on Aug. 27), Iowa‘s Kirk Ferentz (turns 68 on Aug. 1) and Utah‘s Kyle Whittingham (turns 64 on Nov. 21).

Now, the main reason for Brown being on the list is his age. Even if UNC had a bad year and Brown decided to move on, it wouldn’t all be the performance on the field.

But the Tar Heels do need to have a big year after losing four-straight including the ACC Championship Game and Holiday Bowl last season.

