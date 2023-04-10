ESPN’s Louis Riddick stamps Riley Moss as 2023 NFL draft ‘sleeper’

It was only a matter of time before Iowa Hawkeyes cornerback Riley Moss made some waves in the NFL draft community with his play. The former Iowa cornerback that has received All-Big Ten honors and is a former Big Ten Defensive Back of the Year has risen up draft boards in a hurry.

Most recently, ESPN’s Louis Riddick claimed that Moss was one of his favorite “sleepers” in this upcoming draft. Riddick is a highly respected individual within the entire NFL community due to his pedigree as a former NFL player and former front office member of the Philadelphia Eagles and Washington Commanders.

Here’s what Riddick had to say about his impressions of Moss.

Moss is a former standout in track and field, having run 13.85 seconds in the 110-meter high hurdles in high school — a record for the state of Iowa. He also registered a 39-inch vertical and ran a 4.45 in the 40-yard dash at the combine. On the field, he is comfortable in press or off-coverage, with a super-fluid movement style, quick feet, very good short-area acceleration and the top-end long speed to run with the best receivers in the NFL in the deeper parts of the field. His instincts, pattern recognition and finishing skills are also all very good, helping him to 11 career interceptions and three pick-sixes. Moss also shows absolutely no hesitation in run support or as a tackler when it comes to the physical side of the game. He will put big hits on receivers and running backs when the opportunities are there. I have no doubt he will make an immediate impact in sub-defenses or on special teams in his rookie season — and that’s just a starting point. – Riddick, ESPN

Riddick nailed his analysis of Moss. His speed allowed him to take calculated risks against opponents and that often turned into big-time plays as he reeled in 11 interceptions to go with 37 pass breakups.

His speed was on display at the NFL Combine as he clocked a 4.45 40-yard dash with a 1.48 10-yard split that shows a combination of speed and agility. Pair that with a 39″ vertical jump and 10’7″ broad jump and Moss tested exceptionally well to show he is athletic enough to play at the next level.

In the NFL, versatility is a must and playing on special teams could be Moss’ ticket to playing time in his rookie year. Moss has proven he isn’t afraid to make a tackle as he has his nose involved in 158 tackles during his career at Iowa.

Here’s a look below at some of the buzz that’s been building nationally about Moss as the 2023 NFL draft rapidly approaches on April 27 from Union Station in Kansas City, Mo.

Senior Bowl standout

#Iowa DB @R_moss5 was the fastest player in the @seniorbowl and hit a 21.55 MPH 🔥 top speed in-game. Moss is #ESPN’s #71 overall prospect on the #NFLDraft board. pic.twitter.com/NHfqfJiysv — Luke Winstel (@lukewinstel) February 6, 2023

Feeling GREAT at the NFL Combine

Hope you enjoyed the show, Indy

Recapping favorite moments with the Hawks

Fans of @HawkeyeFootball will recall every single one of @R_moss5's favorite Iowa football memories he shared with us as the DB preps for the NFL Draft. Full #B1GToday interview with Riley Moss ➡️ https://t.co/I50f4ItKfh pic.twitter.com/qR9NEkWY21 — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) April 6, 2023

Riley on the edge

#Iowa CB Riley Moss. Good example of crack/replace technique here. WR blocks the safety = CB has to fill/set the edge — and tackle. pic.twitter.com/FgFS1HeSSP — Matt Bowen (@MattBowen41) April 3, 2023

That Relative Athletic Score is sensational

Riley Moss is a CB prospect in the 2023 draft class. He scored a 9.66 RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 75 out of 2172 CB from 1987 to 2023. https://t.co/XX5l0MHaXy #RAS pic.twitter.com/tdOdDEA7aE — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) April 4, 2023

Riley showed love to women's hoops

As a kid who grew up in iowa and dreamed of playing for the Hawkeyes. You brought so much pride and respect to our small state. So proud of you and what the entire @IowaWBB team did this year. What a time to be a Hawkeye!!!!! Revenge tour… https://t.co/M2Ne864AXc — Riley Moss (@R_moss5) April 3, 2023

One highlight for good measure

And in closing, the beat goes on...

Every time I tweet about Riley Moss, I get like 10 Iowa fans in my mentions talking about how this guy is much better https://t.co/Tv0vtQqIkI — John Owning (@JohnOwning) April 9, 2023

