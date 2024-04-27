ESPN’s Louis Riddick has high praise for 49ers new CB Renardo Green

After adding offense in the opening round of the draft on Thursday, the San Francisco 49ers flipped to the defensive side of the ball in the second round of the draft.

Following a trade with the Kansas City Chiefs, the 49ers were on the clock with the No. 64 overall pick in the draft. John Lynch and the 49ers selected Florida State corner Renardo Green.

Following the pick, it didn’t take long for one of the members of ESPN’s broadcast to weigh-in on San Francisco’s selection. ESPN analyst Louis Riddick had high praise for Green, specifically one of his traits on the field.

Riddick called Green the best press cornerback in the draft class.

I thought he was the best press corner in the draft. He lives up at the line of scrimmage and there’s good reason why.

Via @EricGalko on Twitter:

“I thought he was the best press cornerback in the draft.” –@LRiddickESPN on new #49ers CB Renardo Green pic.twitter.com/dflNbwYwu0 — Eric Galko (@EricGalko) April 27, 2024

This post originally appeared on Niners Wire! Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!

Story originally appeared on Niners Wire