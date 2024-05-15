ESPN’s Louis Riddick approves of Bills draft pick Keon Coleman (video)

The Buffalo Bills got a seal of approval from Louis Riddick regarding their top selection at the 2024 NFL draft, Keon Coleman.

Coleman was selected at the No. 33 overall slot at the draft and most knew the Bills would take a wideout with that pick. Especially after the surprising trade of Stefon Diggs to the Houston Texans.

Even so, Coleman is not similar to Diggs. Instead, Coleman is a big-body deep threat.

That’s what Riddick sees and that’s what he likes.

“I thought the profile of the player was going to be the most important thing,” Riddick said. “It had to be a guy that was an outside-lane winner.”

“Keon fit that perfectly,” he added.

Riddick’s full breakdown on Buffalo’s haul at this year’s draft can be found in the WGRZ-TV clip below:

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire