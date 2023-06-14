ESPN lists Walker White among elite 2024 quarterbacks

Auburn’s current top recruit for the 2024 cycle commitment to the program was quite a surprise.

Most recruiting analysts suggested that four-star quarterback Walker White would land at either Clemson or Ole Miss, but all it took was one step into Jordan-Hare Stadium for White to realize where he truly wanted to be.

“My heart sank and I pictured myself playing on that field and I told myself, I said ‘Yeah, this is where I want to play.’ At the end of the day, it just felt right,” White said in an interview with 247Sports in February. “I’m at peace with it, and all my family has told me that they’re going to support me through this, so I’m very happy.”

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Despite being a top-10 quarterback for the 2024 cycle, White is not competing in this week’s Elite 11 finals in California. However, ESPN still considers White to be one of the most elite quarterbacks in the 2024 class by listing him as a top-five dual-threat quarterback.

ESPN’s Tom Luginbill says that White gives Freeze plenty to work with, which will aid his development.

White has a lot of upside. He has played other positions besides QB, so he needs to develop fundamental consistency. But there is a lot of clay for Hugh Freeze and the coaching staff at Auburn to mold. White can be prone to take risks with the ball because of confidence in his arm.

His skill set is an advantage, but the situation he will walk into may be his strongest advantage. Luginbill sees White having the chance to climb high on the depth chart during his freshman season.

Advertisement

Auburn needs improved quarterback play in the worst way. It welcomes Michigan State transfer Payton Thorne this season to battle with redshirt sophomore Robby Ashford and redshirt freshman Holden Geriner. Once White arrives, the Tigers will have a thin quarterback room, so he could compete for the No. 2 or 3 spot as a true freshman (though a redshirt year could be best for his development).

White has passed for over 2,000 yards over the last two seasons with 49 total touchdown tosses. Luginbill compares White to Will Levis due to his consistent delivery, and his dynamic running ability.

More Recruiting!

Highlighting Auburn football's top signees since 2010 Auburn commit A'Mon Lane shuts down recruitment Twitter reacts to Auburn landing Bryce Cain and Kensley Faustin

Advertisement

Contact/Follow us @TheAuburnWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Auburn news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Taylor on Twitter @TaylorJones__

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire