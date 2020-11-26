ESPN lists what the Vikings should be thankful for

The Vikings, starting the year 1-5, pulled off three consecutive wins, giving fans hope that a horrendous season could turn around.

Then, Minnesota dashed a lot of hope with a loss to Dallas in Week 11. Despite how this season may look, the Vikings still have something to be thankful fo, according to ESPN.

Courtney Cronin of ESPN said that Minnesota should be thankful for linebackers Eric Wilson and Eric Kendricks.

“These two are the glue that has held the Vikings’ defense together. Kendricks is having another All-Pro-type season while Wilson has emerged in the absence of Anthony Barr and leads all NFL linebackers with three interceptions,” Cronin wrote. “Minnesota’s defense has experienced constant ups and downs given injuries and the youth/inexperience on the defensive line and in the secondary. Kendricks and Wilson are critical factors in maintaining stability.”

The Vikings are probably going to have to get rid of some veterans on big contracts next season. If Eric Wilson re-signs for cheap, Minnesota could get out from under Barr’s contract. Wilson, however, might command a high market value. That will certainly be an interesting offseason storyline to watch.