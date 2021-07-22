ESPN lists the Vikings’ biggest worry

Minnesota mostly filled out its roster this offseason, but there are still some question marks for the team heading into training camp.

ESPN’s Louis Riddick thinks the Vikings’ biggest worry is one that’s been talked about all throughout the offseason: the defensive end spot opposite Danielle Hunter. Riddick tabbed that as a concern in ESPN’s future rankings, where Minnesota was tabbed as the 19th-best NFL team set up for the future (next three seasons).

Riddick wrote:

“Zimmer has a way that he wants his team to play defensively, and it starts up front with an ability to rush the passer and affect the QB in a very significant way. The problem is that the Vikings don’t have the manpower to do that, and unless defensive end Danielle Hunter can return from missing the entire 2020 season with a neck injury, they will once again be at or near the bottom of the league when [it] comes to relevant pass-rush metrics.”

I doubt Minnesota will be at the bottom of pass-rush metrics yet again, assuming Danielle Hunter stays healthy. However, there is a chance that opposing offenses can double team Hunter quite often. Defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson should help, but the Vikings could still use another decent edge rusher besides Hunter.