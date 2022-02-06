ESPN lists two Dolphins CBs as potential trade candidates

The Miami Dolphins have completed their second interviews with finalists Mike McDaniel and Kellen Moore, meaning they should be able to offer one of them the job in the coming days.

After that move is made, all of the team’s efforts can be focused on building their roster for 2022 and beyond. That process will involve many steps, including a decision on who they may move on from in trades if the possibility came up.

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler wrote about 20 players that could be trade candidates this offseason, and two Dolphins cornerbacks made the list – Xavien Howard and Noah Igbinoghene. Obviously, both players are at different points in their careers, but there’s an argument to be made regarding why they could be moved.

Here’s what Fowler wrote about Howard:

“Howard wanted a trade over the summer absent a new deal, and Miami put a bandage on the issue, adding $3.5 million in incentives to his 2021 bottom line. But that doesn’t solve this issue: Howard is seventh among cornerbacks in per-year average payout ($15.1 million), less than teammate Byron Jones ($16.5 million). The 49ers need corner help in the worst way. And elsewhere in the NFC West, the Seahawks can say the same.”

Here’s what Fowler wrote about Igbinoghene:

“A first-round pick who can’t get on the field in Miami, Igbinoghene needs a change of scenery in the worst way. He played 78 defensive snaps in Year 2. That’s rough. The Dolphins might just have to cut him, but teams are always willing to take chances on premium positions, and cornerback is one. The Vikings and 49ers could be looking for young CB help.”

Moving on from Howard would be a huge decision that would change a lot of the plans for this offseason. Jones has been alright in the second cornerback spot since coming to Miami, but he hasn’t shown that he’s worthy of being their top player at the position.

If the Dolphins can come to a long-term contract agreement with Howard, trading Igbinoghene makes a lot of sense. He’s already lost a lot of value by not playing in his second year, but a team may be willing to offer a mid-to-late round draft pick. If Howard is traded, Miami will need help at the position that Igbinoghene may be able to provide.

